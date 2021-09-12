Entertainment
Joe Pantoliano fans celebrate the Matrix and Bad Boys actor on his 70th birthday
The one and only Joe pantoliano just turned 70. In honor of the veteran actor’s birthday, Pantoliano receives many greetings online as well as fan praise for some of his many, many performances over the years. There’s never really a bad day to enjoy a movie with Pantoliano in the cast, but in honor of his 70th birthday, it also seems like the perfect time to revisit one or more of these classics.
Naming a few favorite roles, one fan tweeted: “Happy 70th birthday to American actor JOE PANTOLIANO! Roles include Cypher in The matrix, Teddy bear in Memento, Captain Conrad Howard in the Bad Boys franchise, and Ralph Cifaretto during seasons 3-4 of The Sopranos. He also starred in two episodes of Tales from the Crypt. “
The Sopranos Club on Twitter said: “Happy 70th Birthday to Ralph actor Joe Pantoliano Veteran big screen actor Joe has appeared in films such as Memento & The matrix. However, for me he will always be the sick, twisted and weird sex lover, Ralph Cifaretto of The Sopranos. “
A fan account for The Goonies on Instagram adds: “HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY TO JOE PANTOLIANO! Joey Pants is the man! Of course, we all know him as Francis Fratelli, but he has appeared and starred in many films over the years, from Risky business, Eddie and the Cruisers, La Bamba, Empire of the Sun, The fugitive, American Marshalls, Congolese, The matrix, Memento, daredevil, Racing stripes, Percy Jackson, and of course the 3 Bad Boys movies, to name a few. A very happy 70th birthday. “
Considering how many memorable roles Pantoliano has played over the years, there are plenty of places fans might best recognize him. He won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ralph Cifaretto in The Sopranos, and this is one of his most acclaimed roles. Last year he reprized his role as Captain Howard in the sequel Bad boys for life, another of his fan favorite characters. He can then be seen in Joel David Moore’s upcoming thriller. Hide and seek.
One of Pantoliano’s most famous roles is that of Cypher in The matrix, a character who turned out to be an antagonist in the first movie, although Pantoliano says he made the right decision. Last year when we found out that Matrix resurrections was in development, Pantoliano was hoping to reprise the role for the sequel to come. Even though the first two sequels seem to no longer be considered canon, at least as far as The matrix 4 is concerned, bringing Cypher back might be difficult given the character’s death. That didn’t stop Pantoliano from trying to get there.
“Yes I would be interested [in reprising the role of Cypher]”the actor told CinemaBlend.” I doubt they’ll bring me back. I lobbied for it, trust me. I sent little notes to Lana [Wachowski] and asked, unanswered. “
After having already appeared in The fugitive and American MarshalsPantoliano has also said he wants to reprise his role in a sequel. Hey, listen, if a role comes up, I’d like to come back to it. I’m looking down the barrel of 70 years and just celebrated 50 years in show business. So whenever someone is able to pull me off the couch and in front of the camera, I totally agree … [Marvel Studios producer] Louis d’Esposito. He’s running the show and we worked together when he was the second AD on Eddie and the Cruisers. Tell Louis I’m waiting for the phone to ring. “
Anyway it’s a good day to watch The matrix or any other Pantoliano film. However Pantoliano is celebrating the day, hopefully it will be a special day for the accomplished actor. Happy 70th birthday to Joe Pantoliano! You can see more tribute posts for him on Twitter and Instagram below.
