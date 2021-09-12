Hany Abu-Assad talks about ‘Huda’s Salon’ and ‘meaningful art’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Hany Abu Assad – the double Oscar nominee behind Heaven now and Omar – did not intend to make another Palestinian film. But a question from his producer wife sparked an idea, an idea that would eventually become Huda’s Salon, making its world premiere in Toronto and the Nazareth-born director’s first feature film since taking a Middle Eastern hiatus. and ventured to Hollywood with 2016’s The Mountain Between Us (with Kate Winslet and Idris Elba).

Set in Bethlehem in the West Bank, the thriller centers on a young woman who sees her life turned upside down after a simple trip to a living room, where she is blackmailed into working for the occupation. IFC recently acquired the US rights to the film, which stars Abu Assad’s film Heaven now direct Ali Suliman, plus Maisa Abd Elhadi (Baghdad Center) and Manal Awad (Gaza my love). Talk to THR, the director describes the real scandal at the heart of the story, why he liked going from a squad of 200 to just 20 (and no comfy chairs) and why it’s important to use anger as fuel for your creative engine. .

What is the story behind the Huda salon?

I wasn’t planning on making another Palestinian movie, but my wife Amira asked me if I knew any stories of women in Palestine that were worth writing, and I told her about the living room. It’s a true story about this salon which, let’s say, abused women to get them to collaborate with the occupation. She said, okay, but what’s the story? So I slept on it and in the morning I had the story in my head, so she told me well now we have to do it. But it really struck me, the idea of ​​going to the salon to do your hair and going out with this Shakespearean drama between you and your country.

What is the actual blackmail that is taking place?

This is a very common secret service trick. This is happening in different places but with the same principle. In this one, you would go to the living room, where they would drug you, undress you and take a picture of you with a naked man, and then when you wake up you have a Polaroid picture of that, and either you have to collaborate or you will be exposed. One of the girls took her own life and wrote a letter, so the whole story came out.

How? ‘Or’ What Huda’s living room handle this story?

In a very cinematic way, I wanted to see what happens to a woman in flashbacks, but not really using flashbacks. I drew the parallel between two women, one who is already trapped and the other who has to make a decision, as if the one who decides is the flashback of the one who is trapped. These are just two places and three characters.

You did a lot of production, and just got Mohamed Diab’s Amira premiere in Venice. What is your balance between producing and directing your own films?

I think about producing it at about 20% of my time, but I want to produce it at 10 or maybe 5. I feel like I’m a better director and screenwriter than I’m a producer.

Huda’s living room is your first feature film since venturing to Hollywood for Fox’s The mountain between us. How did the transition from a big budget studio project to your independent feature film go?

I liked it so much, because it gives a huge experience to have a new challenge each time, to reinvent yourself. I think that’s why I always make films, because every time it’s a new adventure. If you’re just autopiloting, it’s not so much fun anymore. I really like it. It was nice to go from 200 crew to The mountain between yous to only have 20. I had to do a lot of things myself. There were no comfortable chairs to sit on. There is nothing. Sometimes there is no time to eat. I thought, this is so good – if I’m still able to do it, I’m still on the right track.

Would you go back?

Ah yes, no problem at all. Again, this is a new challenge and every time you take it on you try to learn from it. In fact, adventure is my motivation for doing things. And you know, I really realized that I never made a plan in my life of what to do next. I let it happen and I jump in without thinking of a strategy. From a career point of view, your strategy after The mountain between us should be another hollywood movie. But I never had that. One evening my wife asked me if I had a story and I made it up. So I never plan and I don’t know what’s coming.

Earlier this year, your lead actress from Huda’s living room, Maisa Abd Elhadi, was shot and wounded by Israeli police during a demonstration in the city of Haifa. Your reporting doesn’t take a black and white take on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but it’s easy to keep a balanced approach and not take a direct side when such real-world issues affect people you know?

I believe him. Even Maisa was very rational about it. But mostly what you do with your anger, as an artist, not just me but all artists, anger is their fuel for their engine. But in the end, the engine doesn’t produce anger, it produces art. Anger just adds more fuel to your machine. Yes, I’m angry, but I still use it to make art and art that has meaning, art that surprises oneself and the audience because they have a different point of view. Because if you just cast your own point of view, there is no discussion, no challenge. We do not care? I’m bored and everyone will be bored. But if you challenge your point of view in your art, you will create something interesting.

After this year’s violence, it appears attitudes towards the conflict have changed in Hollywood, with people who had never spoken before making statements on social media expressing solidarity with Palestine or calling on Israel to stop its violence. attacks. Is this something that you felt?

In fact, I felt it earlier. After having done Heaven now, I started to feel that the aggressiveness of, say, Zionist propaganda, how they punish people if you speak your mind, was starting to take a hit. And sometimes they didn’t realize that they were harming themselves by punishing people who expressed their opinion on Palestinian rights. It’s not even controversial, but already you would be labeled anti-Semitic, which is so unfair.

After Paradise Now, they fought the film very aggressively and a lot of people were angry because they thought it was unfair. In the long run, they are losers. By punishing people unfairly, they are simply giving more positive exposure to the Palestinian cause. I know they punished me very harshly for many years, but then I still make movies.

I know of a case where someone very powerful didn’t let me make a movie that I really wanted to make. And he said it around the room, so everyone else was really mad. So all these people were the helpers, but now they are the powerful. So I think my punishment was ultimately in my favor.

