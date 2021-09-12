Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan to star in the wild with Bear Grylls





Bollywood actor and director Ajay Devgan to be the next Indian guest to appear on the adventure show “Into The Wild with Bear Grylls” as the actor flies to the Maldives for the filming. After special episodes with Rajinikanth and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan will be featured for an upcoming episode of the series. This is going to be a treat for Ajay Devgan fans as they will see the actor in a different role. Actor Akshay Kumar’s episode in Into The Wild With Bear Grylls set a record by becoming the second most watched TV show in India in 2020. The episodes of Akshay and Rajinikanth were filmed in the National Park of Bandipur in Karnataka in January 2020. Other popular personalities on the show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is a survival skills reality show that also involves many celebrities and politicians. The show’s guest list also included Indian celebrities with famed British survival adventurer Bear Grylls. It’s similar to Grylls’ other international show for NBC and National Geographic called Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which has hosted actors like Ben Stiller, Michelle Rodriguez, Channing Tatum and former US President Barack Obama. Grylls also hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 in a special episode titled Man vs Wild which was filmed in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Ajay Devgan is ready to start filming The Discoverys Into the Wild episode with Bollywood Singham Ajay Devgan will premiere on the discovery + app. The actor is taking a chartered flight to the island nation for the filming, as confirmed by the channel. Devgan will begin filming the episode in the Maldives with host Bear Grylls, also known for his adventurous Man vs Wild series. Ajay Devgan’s last appearance on the big screen Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan was last seen in the war film Bhuj: The Pride of India and currently in films like RRR Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan and Mayday. He will also make his web-series debut with Rudra The Edge of Darkness on Disney + Hotstar. Read also: Actor Hrithik Roshan mesmerizes fans with his rugged new look; see the pictures

