Lucifer Fills His Penultimate Episode of Heartfelt and Heartbreaking Farewell (RECAP) | Entertainment

Lucifer Fills His Penultimate Episode of Heartfelt and Heartbreaking Farewell (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 6 Episode 9 Goodbye, Lucifer.]
The farewell tour is officially underway, with Lucifer Day (Tom ellis) is about to disappear and leave Chloe Decker (lauren in German) and their future daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) here in the penultimate episode of the aptly titled drama. It also sets the stage for the on-screen farewells, the ones that tear us and the characters apart.
Meanwhile, Amenadiel (DB Woodside) returns from Heaven, after understanding why the world is ending: the angels answer prayers but make a mess of them. For example, a death row inmate prays for his cat to join him, and his pet lion, Mr. Meowgi, is let loose in the prison. This ends up being linked to Dan Espinozas (Kevin Alejandro) continued his journey as a ghost trying to figure out what guilt is holding him back from heaven.
Lucifer must take the throne, said Amenadiel to his brother, only for the devil to share his revelation from the previous episode, that being God is not his calling. (After a conversation with Chloe, Amenadiel begins to seriously consider taking on the job himself, but doing it his own way, allowing her to spend time on Earth as well.) Lucifer might not know what her is. vocation, but will he have time to understand it, with August 4 here?
Lucifer’s farewell begins
Lucifer wakes up in a good mood, crosses paths with Becoming God, and checks Prove I Love Rory on his to-do list. (Also on the list: start calling Dan Casper, Rewatch BONE, and Try Golden Gate with Chloe.) Chloe, on the other hand, is significantly less happy because it’s August 4th. But there’s no reason to panic, they decide, making plans for the next day. As Chloe goes to sign her reinstatement forms at the police station, I’ll be there, not worrying about the future, Lucifer tells her then starts building a panic room.
Rory doesn’t think it matters, seeing her presence in the present as a sign that they’re in a time loop. He always disappears because she always travels in time. When she mocks the King of Debauchery for spending his last day locked in a box, he decides to have some fun and invites her to buy one of everything in a bakery and jewelry store, sing karaoke, have a fight. water balloons, and more.
Then comes the time to watch what he considers to be the best TV show you’ve ever seen:BONE. She replies with the future spin-off of her time,No more bones. It’s the perfect combination of procedure and joke. It’s about Booth and Bones’ cyborg girl, Borgie, who also works with the FBI, and her totally sexy partner, Agent Andro, who is that android who doesn’t even have bones! Rory reveals, and Lucifer starts looking a little sad as he watches her rave about the show because he knows his time with her is about to be cut short.
Chloe refuses to adhere to the time loop theory. Why don’t you trust yourself to make the choice not to abandon us? she asks, and yes, we are including baby Rory, because she is pregnant. As Lucifer explains to Dr Linda Martin (Rachel harris), however, he can’t ignore her as he already fired Rory and doesn’t want to do it anymore. While Linda may not be able to give him an answer when it comes to fate versus free will, she does offer a few words of wisdom that put him on track for the rest of the day: make sure you that those you love know how you feel. About them. Doctor, you know how much I value you, don’t you? he verifies. As a person, Linda. Hope you know you really are one of the most wonderful friends the devil can have.
Lucifer then visits Ella (Aime Garcia) and apologizes for keeping her away. But a conversation with Corbett (Scott Porter) has now understood that it is not necessary to know everything to be confident. Still, Lucifer wanted her to realize how sorry he is in case he didn’t have another chance to tell her. He holds something back from her again, vaguely telling her that he could leave without warning, but to be fair, he hasn’t shared the few details he knows with anyone outside of his family. He also reveals that he opened a foundation in his name, the Miss Lopez STEM Initiative, to encourage young women to pursue careers in STEM.
Then comes his farewell to Amenadiel, who assumes it’s because Lucifer doesn’t think hell sees him as much once he becomes Amenagod. Lucifer also makes Amenadiel the co-owner of Lux, leaving his brother to think it’s because he wants to spend more time with his family. Earth with it, Lucifer said. Because you are my favorite brother, my brother. And I will miss you.
The devil’s last farewell goes to his best friend, Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), getting ready to go on a honeymoon with Eve (Inbar Lavi). She immediately notices that he acts weird when he asks for a hug, but he refuses to say anything to her. I don’t want you to worry about me anymore, he said. You have been indebted to me and my needs for far too long and I’m sorry that you’ve always done this for me. But as she sees it, this life, this family that I have found, I wouldn’t have any if it weren’t for you. Still, you’re my best friend, Maze, and I just wish I had always treated you that way before now, he said. She might not know what’s going on, but she still gives him a blade so that she always has a piece of her.
In Goodbye
Thinking of his murderer, Vincent Le Mec (Rob benedict), is the key to his guilt, Dan visits him in prison just as hell breaks loose with the lion on the loose. He can only watch the killer escape as he can’t stop him as a ghost, so he follows Vincent to a convenience store. While Dan might want the clerk to notice the Vincent newsletter and call the cops, the clerk reaches for the gun under the counter instead. When he shoots him at the escaped killer, however, Vincent catches him. Dan tries to grab the gun, angry, and ends up taking possession of Vincent’s body!
Dan immediately goes to Lucifer’s house. (All it takes is a bracelet for the devil to realize what’s going on.) Just jump out of it, Lucifer suggests, but Dans tried and it didn’t work. Moreover, he would then free a fugitive, he points out. Lucifer tells him that he’s so sorry that he couldn’t help him, that he was trapped in hell, about the ghost thing, and that he couldn’t help him go to heaven where a man good as you own. When he notices that neither of them has time to waste, Dan takes him back and Lucifer explains everything.
It’s off Lucifer to repeat Lindas’ remark that you spend your time with that Dan (in Vincent’s body) walks up to his daughter Trixie (Scarlett Estevez) at camp, pretending to be her father’s friend . (He easily proves this by answering her questions.) And so he can say goodbye to his daughter, letting her know that her father thought she was smart and kind and didn’t want to leave her. But when he says he’s sorry he left before he could be a good role model for her, Trixie gets angry because for her Dan was the best dad ever, the best person ever. times, and she’s proud of it. With that, Dan got what he needed to go to Heaven, and he leaves Vincent’s body, which means Uh-oh.
Lucifers final hours
Lucifer follows his own advice and goes to see Chloe. If there is any choice, I will always choose us, he told her. None of us can be sure of the future. But what we can control is what we do now. So whether it’s my last day or not, what I know is that I would love to spend it with the people I love the most, my family.
They and Rory go to the beach together, and he makes sure his daughter knows that whatever makes him leave could never be his fault. I’m so sorry I left you. I need you to know that I will do everything in my power to stay, he says, and she believes him. She then leaves her parents to spend time together, so that she can remember Lucifer like that, not the way he leaves.
Lucifer and Chloe wait the last 45 minutes of the day in her panic room, and she refuses to let him say goodbye to her. Just be with me, she said, and that’s exactly what he does. At midnight they come out, celebrate that the day is over, then Vincent, on Rorys’ phone, calls Lucifer to come and get her where he is holding her hostage at 10 and Swanson, the place where Lucifer is said to have disappeared. .
