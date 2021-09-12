Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Father’s “Empowering” Life Advice: Be Like Water | Hindi movie news





From winning the hearts of Indians to everyone in the West, Priyanka Chopra has come a long way in her career. Now at Times Lit Fest, the global icon has spoken about her recently released memoir “Unfinished,” her husband Nick Jonas and more. When ETimes editor-in-chief Vinita Dawra Nangia asked about the life advice her father Dr Ashok Chopra gave her – “Be like water,” which the actress mentioned in her memoir, Priyanka said, “It’s such a beautiful thought, isn’t it? about five years old and my father and mother were both in the military. So we used to move every two years. And when I had to leave my best friend or my school, I would get really upset and start crying and say, I still have to move out, I don’t want to go ‘. ” The Hollywood diva added, “My dad told me something, that had such a sense of power. He said In the new place you’re going. You won’t have any baggage of what you got in this. moment that teacher doesn’t like me or that friend isn’t my friend or whatever. When you go to a new place you have a clean slate so you can be whoever you want.





Priyanka added, “And then he said: You should be like water, and I said: What does that mean? He said, water can be as powerful as a waterfall. It can cascade over the stones and poke holes in them. That’s how strong water can be. But at the same time, it can be as still as a cup of tea. It can be anyone. whatever and whatever it wants to be in whatever container it is placed in. ” The multi-talented star explained why that was such great advice and added, “So we should be like water, fit anywhere and thrive in whatever kind of situation we’ve been in. It was so stimulating, at such a young age, to know that I am not bound by the situation I find myself in, but if I have to go to a new city, I have to be curious about what I know, instead of being afraid of what I don’t know. ” PeeCee concluded, “So we should all bend down and ask the question and educate ourselves. So that was a very powerful thing to learn, at such a young age.”









Well, the way Priyanka has taken it step by step, be it in music, Bollywood, and Hollywood, we’re sure she has definitely benefited from her father’s guidance in life.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/priyanka-chopra-shares-the-empowering-life-advice-by-her-father-be-like-water/articleshow/86138838.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos