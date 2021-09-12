Comedy Emmy guest actor predictions: Dave Chappelle (‘SNL’) will win





Hey Dave chappelle, is your Emmy talk ready for “Saturday Night Live”? Gold Derby pundits from mainstream media are almost unanimous that the comedian will take home his second award for Best Guest Comedy Actor this year. Ten out of 11 experts predict that Chappelle will win, with the only obstacle with Dan Levy (“Saturday Night Live”). Alec baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”), Morgan freeman (“The Kominsky Method”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”) completes the category. Hurry up and make your Emmy predictions ahead of the Creative Arts ceremonies taking place on Saturday September 11 and Sunday September 12. Chappelle’s submission for “SNL” is “Host: Dave Chappelle,” which aired Nov. 7 on NBC as the sixth episode of Season 46. He spends his monologue discussing race and politics in America right after that. the controversial 2020 election. The sketches include the 35th anniversary of Super Mario and publicity directors who portray stereotypical black characters like Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima, and Count Chocula. This is Chappelle’s 10th career Emmy nomination. He had already won for “SNL”, “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” and “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (twice). These 10 pundits now believe he will claim victory again: Ben Travers (Indiewire), Christophe rosen (Golden Derby), Debbie’s Day (Rotten tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Jazz Tangay (Variety), Joyce Eng (Golden Derby), Kaitlin thomas (Golden Derby), Shawn edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Susan king (Golden Derby) and Susan wloszczyna (Golden Derby). SEECreative Arts Emmy 2021 Predictions: Our Chances of Saying RuPaul, Bo Burhnam, and “SNL” Will Be Among the Big Winners

Levy’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Dan Levy,” which aired February 6 on NBC as the 11th episode of Season 46. Levy walks into the “SNL” studio to show how he works. is produced during Covid-19, with his father Eugene Levy having a special cameo in a glass box. Parodies include a Super Bowl pre-game show and party, a Universal Studio Tour, and a sultry commercial for Zillow. This is Levy’s sixth career Emmy nomination. He won four times in 2020 for “Schitt’s Creek” (production, acting, writing, directing). Clayton davis (Variety) is the only expert who thinks Levy will prevail this year. Freeman’s submission for “The Kominsky Method” is “Chapter 20. Round Toes, High Shoes,” which aired May 28 on Netflix as the fourth episode of Season 3. The actor plays a fictional version of itself and comes into contact with Sable (Michael douglas) when Marguerite (Melissa Tang) is screened in his new television program. This is Freeman’s third Emmy nomination after “God’s Story with Morgan Freeman” and “The Emperor”. SEEEmmy Spotlight: Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”) Has Her Way Into Season 46

Kaluuya’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Daniel Kaluuya,” which aired April 3 on NBC as the 16th episode of Season 46. In his monologue, Kaluuya talks about his viral blunder while agreeing to his Golden Globe for “Judas and the Black Messiah. The sketches include a Britney spears talk show, Kaluuya as a game show host trying to convince African Americans to take the vaccine and “Scatergories”. This is Kaluuya’s first career Emmy nomination. Baldwin’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” is “Host: Dave Chappelle,” which aired Nov. 7 on NBC as the sixth episode of Season 46. In the Cold Open Politics, Wolf speed radar talks about election results and we hear Baldwin as Donald trump, Jim carrey like Joe biden, Maya rudolphe like Kamala harris and more. This is Baldwin’s 20th career Emmy nomination. He has already won for “30 Rock” (twice) and “SNL” (once). TO PREDICT2021 Emmy winners through September 19

