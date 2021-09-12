Kroger Bakery Project Gets Commission Approval





A modified plan to redevelop the former Kroger Bakery site on Cleveland Avenue received an approval vote from the Development Committee last night. The new plan calls for fewer 364 residential units instead of 448 and more office space of 49,000 square feet instead of 2,400 than the previous proposal, which had been blocked due to opposition from the site neighbor, Abbott Laboratories. The 9.4-acre resort, located at 457 Cleveland Ave., is located just north of downtown, immediately south of Abbot Institution and across from the Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center. It was purchased in March of last year by a team of local developers Casto, Kelley Companies and Robert Weiler Company. The plan from the start has called upon to renovate the two old bakery buildings on the site and to build three new buildings around them. Two of the new buildings would be located on the north side of the property, separated from the Abbott site by surface parking. The new approved plan moves these two buildings back about six feet, allowing a row of deciduous and evergreen trees to be planted along the property line. Brent Sobczak, president of Casto Communities, told the commission his team is also committed to installing windows with a higher STC (Sound Transmission Class) rating, which he said would do more to protect residents. noise as a noise barrier along the property line. would have. According to Sobczak, the leases for residential and commercial tenants would also contain wording that tenants would recognize existing conditions in the lease so that they know what is coming. Tom Evers, vice president of U.S. government affairs for Abbott, told the commission that the company has had several productive discussions about the project with developers and the city, but remains opposed to it. Commission Chairman Michael Fitzpatrick said he understood Abbotts’ concerns, but supported the amended proposal. This project is much more advanced than it was, he said, and I congratulate [Casto] and Abbot on the association to do something reasonable and practical. After a 4-2 vote to approve, the project will now go to city council for final approval. See also Photos: inside the old Kroger bakery

