Drug case: actor Navdeep will appear in emergency on Monday





The 2017 narcotics and money laundering case, currently under review by the Law Enforcement Directorate, continues to rock the Telugu film industry. Telugu actor and Rana Daggubatis best friend Navdeep Pallapolu will appear before the ED for questioning on Monday after being summoned as part of the ongoing money laundering investigation in connection with trafficking in high-end drug dismantled by interdiction and excise detectives from Telanganas. The central agency also asked the managing director of F Club, which once belonged to Navdeep, to appear for questioning. So far, the central agency has toasted six people, including Rana, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and his business partner and actor Charmme Kaur, since August 31. Sources within the agency said they are still scrutinizing the financial transactions of the summoned director, actors and their staff and so far no significant progress has been made in the case. A case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has been registered and we are only interviewing leading figures in Tollywood on suspicious transactions, an officer said. At this time, we are not focusing on drug use. The case is only related to money laundering, he said. He said actor Mumaith Khan was summoned on September 15, while Tanish, Nandu and Tarun will appear before the ED on September 17, 20 and 22, respectively. On September 8, while interrogating Rana, the ED authorities brought in Kelvin Mascarenhas, musician and first accused of drug trafficking. Kelvin and his gang sold narcotics such as LSD and MDMA, which has a client base of more than 1,000 customers, including students from upscale schools and colleges in the city, famous Tollywood figures and employees of the city. several multinational companies here. Also in 2017, after the racket burst, which followed the arrest of several people, including an American, South African and Dutch national, several Tollywood celebrities were questioned by detectives from the Excise Department.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/drugs-case-actor-navdeep-to-appear-before-ed-on-monday/article36422074.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos