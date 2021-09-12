



luxembourgish actress Vicky Krieps was the belle of the ball (or at least Film Twitter) at the end of 2017 when Paul Thomas Andersons was released Phantom wire throw it in the spotlight. This year, she has four projects circulating, including M. Night Shyamalans Old, which hit theaters in July; Darling canes Bergman Island, now at the Toronto International Film Festival; Beckett, the Netflix drama that opened the Locarno Festival; and Barry Levinsons’ Auschwitz prisoner biopic, The Survivor, also at TIFF. But while the sophisticated PTA fashion drama in which she starred alongside Daniel Day-Lewis turned Krieps into an actress everyone wanted to work with, she admitted in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that it took some time to adjust to a new fame and inevitably led her to turn down projects. More IndieWire After Phantom Thread, I really wasn’t interested in Hollywood, because I felt like everything was the same and nothing was as good as Paul, said Krieps, for whom the rigorous pace of awards season contrasted with the usual rhythm of his life. . I come from this small country and I grew up with cows, trees and forests. This twist of fate inevitably sent her back to Europe to embark on arthouse cinema. I was sent a few scripts, which I accepted straight away, even though they were small and independent, she said. She said it took two years and later lunch with Paul Thomas Anderson to come full circle on her skepticism of Hollywood. I remember Paul looking at me from a bowl of ramen in this very small restaurant, and suddenly he said, Vicky, I think we made a good movie. And I said, yeah, she said. It was really simple, but I think it was really important for both of us, after all this time, to just once say, OK, I think we did a good job. The story continues It was after this lunch with Paul Thomas Anderson that Krieps continued the search for an American agent. While now primarily residing in Berlin, she moved to Los Angeles, bought her own car, and eventually signed with CAA. It makes a huge difference if you’re in your own car in LA, she says. The best of IndieWire Sign up for Indiewire Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

