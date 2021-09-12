Taarak Mehta Ka actors Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, quash dating rumors: “Please channel your creativity elsewhere”





Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has been trolled after rumors of his co-star Raj Anadkat go viral on social media. On Sunday, Munmun, who is popular for playing Babita on the show, broke her silence on the matter in two strong Instagram posts. Speaking to viewers, the actor wrote that she had “much better expectations.”

“For the general public, I had much better expectations from you. But the filth you poured into the comments section, even from the so-called literate ones, proves how regressive we are. Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, to the detriment of your humor. Whether your humor drives someone to the brink of depression or not, it’s never about you. 13 years entertaining people and it didn’t take anyone 13 minutes to RIP MY DIGINITY APART, ”she wrote. She added, “So the next time someone is clinically depressed or pressured to kill themselves, pause and ask yourself if it was your words that brought that person to the brink or not. Today, I am ashamed to call myself a girl from India. In the second note, she said that no one has given the media the right to publish “imaginary” and “fabricated” articles on behalf of people about their private lives without their consent. Shortly after Munmun’s post, Raj Anadkat also took to his Instagram account and reacted to the rumor. He wrote: “To all of you who have written about me over and over, THINK about the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your (fake) ‘KITCHEN’ stories and that too on my life without my consent. All the creative people out there, please channel your creativity somewhere else, it will help you. God bless them with common sense. Earlier this year, Munmun was mired in controversy. The actor reportedly used a derogatory term against a community in one of his videos, which was criticized by his subscribers. She even faced legal action against her. Later there were also strong rumors that Munmun left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but in an interview with E-Times, the actor opened up and said, “If I am planning on leaving the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know. the truth rather than just speculating. “

