‘Shang-Chi’ earns $ 35.8 million in second weekend – The Hollywood Reporter





Shang-Chi remains at the top of the box office charts in its second weekend with a domestic gain of $ 35.8 million. The standalone superhero, which plays in 4,300 theaters, has a cumulative total to date of $ 145.6 million. The PG-13 movie, which boasts an A Cinemascore, stars Simu Liu as Marvel’s newest hero and is the studio’s first to focus on an Asian lead. Shang-Chi now has the second-most important weekend since the start of the pandemic, surpassing Black Widowis $ 25.8 million. On its opening weekend, the Marvel feature grossed $ 90 million and has had the second biggest three-day start of the pandemic year so far, behind another photo from Marvel Studios. Black Widow and above Universal F9. contrary to Black Widow, which was created on the day and date in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access, Shang-Chi is exclusively in theaters. In a (distant) second is another take on Disney that continues to prove its sustaining power. In his fifth week in theaters, Ryan Reynolds starter free guy fell 32%, breaking the $ 100 million mark at the domestic box office with a total to date of $ 101.8 million. The two Shang-Chi and free guy worked well on larger format screens. The former took in $ 5.3million at IMAX theaters for the weekend for $ 21million, while the latter took in $ 1.7million for a total of $ 19.7million. . Warner Bros./New Line title comes in third Smart in its first weekend release, with a lukewarm $ 5.57 million coming from 3,500 locations. Internationally, the photo grossed around $ 6.3 million, for an international amount of $ 9.5 million, for a worldwide total of $ 15.1 million. James Wan’s horror R-rate stars Annabelle Wallis as a woman who has visions of violence only to realize that everything is real. The feature does poorly with reviews with 42% on Rotten Tomatoes and a C CinemaScore. Like all Warner Bros. slates. 2022, Smart created the day and date in theaters and on HBO Max. Horror completes the top five fellow and family action comedy The jungle cruise. The MGM and Universal slasher earned $ 4.8 million in its third weekend of release at 3,200 locations, down 53%, to a nationwide total of $ 48 million. The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt duo have raised $ 2.4 million for a nationwide total of $ 109.9 million after seven weeks in theaters.

