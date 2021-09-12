Keir Gilchrist’s “Intrusion” Comes to Gravitas Ventures (Exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





Gravitas Ventures reclaims the North American rights to the home invasion thriller An intrusion, what stars Atypical star Keir Gilchrist, Scout Taylor-Compton, Billy Boyd, Sam Logan Khaleghi, Michael Emery and Dustin Prince. Nicholas Holland shot the photo for Diamond Dead Media in association with SLK Media Group and Laugh Cry Productions, with Emmy nominee Logan Khaleghi among the producers. An intrusion sees a man terrorized by a malicious stalker and, as the investigation progresses, he fears the attacks may be linked to secrets he has violently kept from his family. Gravitas is planning a theatrical / VOD / DVD / BluRay day and date release on Thanksgiving weekend in November after a string of new media and festival premieres in October. “Nick has crafted a home invasion thriller that is packed with tension and compelling performances from an immensely talented ensemble. We look forward to unveiling the film to North American audiences this fall,” said Tony Piantedosi, vice president acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures, in a press release. “Collaborate with some of my favorite actors in modern movies and sweat alongside these actors and this crew as they worked tirelessly through literal rain, ice storms and every production hurdle imaginable to complete this. movie is one of the most humiliating experiences of my life, ”added director Holland in his own statement. The distribution deal was negotiated by Cut Entertainment’s Jeff Cooper on behalf of the filmmakers, along with Gravitas’ Piantedosi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/keir-gilchrists-an-intrusion-lands-at-gravitas-ventures-exclusive-1235009212/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

