Afghanistan devastated by war, united by Indian entertainment industry

Ye bohot mehenga It’s very expensive, I said, raising my arms in the air as the amused, rather horrified, dried fruit vendor with dust all over his clothes, on a handcart stared at me. He asked me if I was from India after recovering from my economic assault. Yes, I recognized. Hindustani mehmaan ke liye sab free hai, Aap sab le jao, he responded most meaningfully with a distinct glint in his eyes. I knew he meant every word of his generous offer. Human beings are unique and so is love, it transcends the boundaries of mortals like nothing else. Khalid Yusuf (name changed) was a lifelong friend. He left his cart unattended that day in Kabul to escort me deep into Kabul’s spice markets, proudly presenting me as his new Indian friend. A decade and a half later, I am on a journey through time in search of my own Kabuliwala, I hope he is alive.

Are you sure this is happening? Yes I want to go! “Was my first reaction when asked to visit Afghanistan like no one else wanted. The terror in my hometown in Kashmir it was easier to dismiss the horrors of war and terrorism. The feeling of excitement of visiting Kabul to formalize our presence in Kabul was enough to forget the ordeal of flying with our national carrier and a pre-dusk flight via Delhi. Deep inside me, Besides the professional risk of the mission, there was for me a much greater personal emotional connection to Kabul. ‘other Indian legends. I would like to believe that the tale of’ Kabuliwala ‘, immortalized by the legendary Balraj Sahani, is still one of the most endearing folk tales among Indians. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s the industry indian film a fortem ent borrowed from Afghanistan. A quintessential Tum Kya Karti Pathan was a permanent feature. I had always wanted to be in a country where courage, honor and bravery are not just words but a code of everyday existence, something that may seem like a stark contrast to millennials glued to the news on TV.

Afghanistan is a land of incredible and raw beauty. Certainly not like Kashmir which is rich with pristine beauty but with a beauty of the third kind that I was to experience very soon. The flight from Delhi to Kabul was filled with fun, as expected, with the entourage of the late Jagjit Singh, the famous Indian singer Ghazal. The flight attendants were generous with the cans of beer, the hospitality, the smiles and for a while I thought it couldn’t be the “Indian” but a private airline. Was it the Afghan effect or the charm of the late Jagjeet Singh or the reflection of a booming India? I was wondering. I texted my friend Jitendra Bhargava who was the head of national careers in our organization at the time, but he did not respond. Maybe he thought I was pulling his leg; he was not used to such messages of my kind. Anxiety gripped us all as the flight prepared to land while negotiating snow-capped mountains, in the middle of nowhere, in the deserts of Central Asia.

The first welcome came from mother nature with a freezing cold of 4 degrees centigrade that shook us all, but I quickly acclimated. I was used to much harsher temperatures. We were quickly escorted off the plane to the exit and this was our first contact with humanity and peace in a country torn by conflict. Film crews, children and many people greeting us with flowers and adulation. Jagjit Singh was clearly the hero of the day; he was quite surprised. For the next two days, Jagjit Singh was loved, harassed and photographed a billion times more than he could ever remember – men, women and children wanted to touch and smell him without the fear of being called a kafir. ; he was the god who had come down to Kabul to take away all their worries with his magical voice! We left for the Hotel Kaboul Sarena in a caravan entirely manned by about 16 commandos, ready to kill anyone who tried to approach us. It took a while to realize that we were state guests.

An incredible civilization beneath arid streets, crumbling houses and dust presents a grim reminder of a bygone era. It was something similar to what I had seen in Kashmir; two skies destroyed by hatred and terrorism. I turned on the TV while unpacking my bags and getting ready for a state dinner that night. I was pleasantly surprised to see local news channels as well as many music channels offering contemporary music. “The Taliban were finally gone,” the TV seemed to speak to me. The dinner brought together almost all the important dignitaries of the Afghan government as well as some prominent Afghan nationals. However, I remember that night for a different reason. I had the opportunity to shake hands with my successful former high school student – as President of Afghanistan – Hamid Karzai. Kabul was indeed part of my life. They all sang the praises of the Indian people and the Indian entertainment industry. While everyone rejoiced, Jagjit Singh continued to be clicked and clicked. As a typical Mumbaikar too much formality started to make me restless and I went to the lobby and thought about taking a walk outside the hotel. I was politely told I couldn’t do this, not that it wasn’t safe but they didn’t want to take any chances. Taking the armed escort with me was not the kind of walk I was used to.

I realized that I was going to be a prisoner in a hotel in Kabul during the long nights that awaited me. I had two options as a prisoner, one to be at the restaurant or the other, to be at the party. I made a third one and walked into the hotel room and literally waited for dawn. Over the next few days we were to have interactions with states and also with key opinion leaders in a seemingly sedentary post-war society. The case was started but I was getting restless now and had to go out and bingo! Where there is a will, there is a way; I found one – how I did it was a secret until now. I walked around the back of the hotel where a section of the perimeter wall that had fallen under a missile was being rebuilt. They were busy rebuilding and I escaped.

The streets of Kabul were almost like the streets of any remote village in northern India. The roads resembled those in Mumbai and it was quite comforting to walk on familiar terrain. I continued to wander the streets and bazaars of Kabul and I was home. Hindi movie music and posters of Hindi movie stars were the most common sight. It was for the first time that I realized the power of Indian entertainment.

(The writer is a media veteran and a bestselling author. The opinions expressed are personal. To be continued …).