Young farmers in East Kilbride enjoy an action-packed summer





The young farmers of East Kilbride have had a busy summer looking back on the many activities they missed over the past year. As the restrictions eased, the group worked hard – and had fun. Since April, the club have been enjoying traditional events such as netball, soccer and crafts, while trying something new with a day at FoxLake adventures and an Ayr Beach Volleyball lesson.



Club president Alexandra Perrie said Lanarkshire Live : It has been truly gratifying to see so many of our members coming back to club events. "Following our announcement that the club has been honored with the Queens Award for Voluntary Service, we have continued to work in the community.





(Image: EKN)

“The club held their annual charity event in July to raise funds for Support in Mind Scotland. “This year, 30 members of East Kilbride Young Farmers took the Weavers Trail – a 16 mile walk starting in Darvel and ending in Eaglesham.” Alexandra continued: It was a beautiful day to be outside, the day went so well and all of our members were so excited. “This was not only an effective way to raise funds for a great cause, but a chance for our past and present members to catch up in person after so long on our Zoom meetings. The club would like to thank everyone who sponsored them and helped raise a fantastic 1,356.66 for Support in Mind Scotland. We were informed that the money raised will be spent in the East Kilbride area, which was really nice to hear, ”Alexandra added. “Keep your eyes peeled for the East Kilbride Young Farmers cookbook on sale later this year, with proceeds also going to charity.” With the end of summer, the club does not intend to slow down. Many new and exciting events are on the agenda as part of their winter program, such as an inflatable obstacle course, rock climbing and concert practices. The club always welcomes new members to join the club with something for everyone. His motto this year has been “don’t say no, try it”. For more information on East Kilbride Young Farmers, visit their social media pages at Facebook and Instagram to see upcoming events. ** Don’t miss the latest Lanarkshire titles. Subscribe to our newsletters here. And did you know Lanarkshire Live had its own application? Download yours for free here.

