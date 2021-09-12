Solid Snake voice actor expresses interest in Wolverine voice





Longtime Solid Snake actor David Hayter is keen to voice Logan in the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine, citing his work on the X-Men films.

David Hayter is interested in voicing Logan in the upcoming Wolverine Wonders. The Canadian-born actor and screenwriter is legendary among players as the voice of Solid Snake, the tough soldier / spy of the Solid metal gear series. He has voiced many other video game characters over the years, but Snake is Hayters’ most iconic role, so much so that the decision to replace him with Keefer Sutherland in 2015. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain encountered massive backlash from fans. As for Wolverine Wonders, Insomniac revealed he’s working on a triple-A action title based on the famous mutant during last Thursday’s PlayStation Showcase livestream. The brief trailer for this new title was vague and fans have little information about Wolverine Wonders except that it will be set in the same universe as Insomniac’s critically acclaimed film. Marvel’s Spider-Man series. This mystery extends to who will voice Logan himself, and although some suspect longtime Wolverine actor Steve Blum will reprise the role of Wolverine Wonders, another video game icon is interested in the claws of Adamantium for this new superhero action title.

Related: Wolverine Game Reveal Repeats Common Marvel Movie Trope As reported by The player, David Hayter replied to the Twitter user Nicodemus82the suggestion he voices Logan in the next Wolverine Wonders a day or two after the match was announced. In his response, Hayter says that he was thinking [it], sparking a wave of support from fans who would love to see him in the role if Insomniac decides to pick someone other than Steve Blum to voice Wolverine. Although he is known for his dubbing work in the Metal gear franchise, David Hayter is no stranger to comics or their translations on the small screen, having voiced Captain America in the ’90s. Spider-Man: The Animated Series and King Shark on the live-action version of CWs The flash. However, his contributions to Foxs X Men franchise of films that had the most impact for superhero adaptations, as he was one of the writers of the first X Men film in 2000. In fact, Hayter recounted how he helped set up a scene for Hugh Jackman during filming shortly after the suggestion to play his game counterpart Logans first surfaced, further prompting more followers to point out just how right he would be in the role. David Hayter really knows Wolverine given his writing background for the character and the deep, gruff tone he gave Solid Snake in the Solid metal gear games would be a natural fit for the equally battle-hardened Logan in Wolverine Wonders. However, given the start Wolverine Wonders is said to be in development, it will likely be some time yet before players know who is going to voice the legendary X-Man in his next single-player adventure. Next: Marvel’s Wolverine Trailer Easter Egg Might Hint About Hulk’s Appearance Source: The player, David Hayter / Twitter, Nicodemus82 / Twitter What Star Wars: KOTOR Remake Is Changing

