‘The Activist’ reality show stirs controversy





Social media users accuse CBS’s new show “The Activist” of trivializing pressing universal causes as activists in many countries are jailed or otherwise suppressed. The CBS Broadcast logo is seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan, New York, the United States, July 30, 2018 (Reuters)

A new American reality TV show that pits activists promoting charitable causes against each other and uses social media as a measure of their success has sparked controversy. “The Activist”, which was announced for launch this week, will air on US channel CBS in October and co-produced by the non-governmental organization Global Citizen, with celebrity hosts such as singer Usher, actress Priyanka Chopra and dancer Julianne Hough. . The public will follow the adventures of “six activists from around the world who are working to bring about meaningful change to one of the three pressing universal causes: health, education and the environment,” CBS said in a statement. Couldn’t they just donate the money it takes to pay for this INCREDIBLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to militant causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving away a fraction of the much-needed money as prizes? People are dying. https://t.co/GLCUZcGgfb – Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) September 10, 2021 “Activists will compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at attracting the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers demanding action, now,” he continued. Success “is measured by online engagement, social metrics, and contribution from hosts.” The final will take place at the G20 summit in Rome in late October, where aspiring activists will meet with world leaders in the hope of securing funding and raising awareness for their cause. READ MORE: Is Iran using an activist’s detention to get $ 554 million from the UK? * If * it is broadcast. – Karen Nicole Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 11, 2021 Trivialization of activism CBS executives called the show “groundbreaking” and said they hoped it would inspire viewers. But the reaction has been swift, with social media users accusing the spectacle of trivializing such causes at a time when activists in many countries are jailed or suppressed in their attempt to defend human rights. I’m not going to relay what has already been said so eloquently by people like @jameelajamil @DijahSB @myeshachou@xinwenxiaojie. What I’ll add, from BTS’s experience, is that they weren’t interested in the issues at all. They only wanted one story. & a story made for Hollywood. – Clover Hogan (@cloverhogan) September 11, 2021 “Fighting for trouble is hard enough without having to dance and sing for a bunch of millionaires while they decide who is worthy of their crumbs,” Nabilah Islam, US activist and former Democratic congressional candidate, wrote on Twitter. Georgia. READ MORE:

More than a dozen Palestinian security officers to stand trial over death of activist Some of us have been arrested, jailed, hunted down, exiled, passports confiscated for our activism and yet celebrities want to have fun watching “activists” compete in a game show for funding. It’s more disappointing to be an idea championed by @GlblCtzn. where is the shame? – Thank you Judicaelle (@Judicaelle_) September 10, 2021 “This is not a reality show to trivialize activism,” Global Citizen said in response to backlash in a declaration by the deadline. The goal, the organization said, “is to support activists everywhere, to show the ingenuity and dedication they put into their work and to amplify their causes to an even wider audience.” READ MORE: Activists worried about environmental cost of mine in Serbia We all laugh at the Activist show with Priyanka Chopra, but that’s where activism has been reduced. Rich UC kids using their Instagram activist pages to enter the Ivy Leagues are now the norm. Activism is now only for a career rather than for making a difference – Sankul Sonawane (ank Sankul333) September 11, 2021 Source: AFP

