‘Attica’ director on chronicles America’s missing black experience – The Hollywood Reporter
The Attica prison rebellion of 1971 remains an unrecognized part of American history, and for the wrong reasons, says veteran documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson.
Most accounts of America’s biggest prison uprising describe police and armed guards brutally taking over a New York State prison from black and Latino rioters as they held prison guards hostage and civilians.
But Nelson, who sees his latest film, Showtime’s Attica, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, uncovered rare images and memories of the prisoners present at this famous rebellion to put this black American experience at the center of the national narrative about Attica prison and the events of September 9-13, 1971 .
And Nelson is keen for his fuller account of the bloody events in Attica to reveal that the rioting prisoners are human beings with good reason for their rebellion. “They are human beings. You have to think about the prison system and what it does, ”Nelson told a panel of directors at TIFF on Sunday afternoon.
Nelson, who made a career of spotlighting American black stories with documentaries like The Murder of Emmett Till, Freedom Riders, Freedom Summer and The Black Panthers: vanguard of the revolution, points out a scene from the documentary where images show a prisoner telling another that it was the first time in 22 years that he had gone out at night.
“Think about it, there are 2 million people in prison today in the United States and they won’t see the stars tonight. They won’t wake up outside. They will wake up and go to bed in jail tomorrow, ”insisted Nelson.
Claiming that the role of prison is to lock people up so society doesn’t have to think about it, Nelson said Attica and much of his documentary work aims to reveal overwhelmed or under-explored African-American stories that are part of American history.
“We don’t think about the people in prison. Time and time again, the guys involved in Attica talk about how they just want to be seen as human, ”added the veteran filmmaker of his interviews with former prisoners. Nelson argued that Americans have not recognized the full extent of their story through storytelling, but added that awareness is now needed.
“We can’t deny it now. There are so many different thoughts and madness surrounding the events. You watch them on television, on January 6, for example, and you hear two different truths, “he argued. Nelson added that the first step towards a more complete picture of American history is within reach. .
“In some ways we are on the right track. Because we have realized that to some extent we are in a ten step recovery program and the first step is to realize that there is a problem, ”he told the TIFF panel.
And to reveal in Attica the stories of prisoners, observers, and hostage family members and others linked to the prison, Nelson discussed the treasure trove of images of the prison rebellion and the recovery that he and his team from directors have discovered.
He recalls stumbling across numerous surveillance footage filmed by New York State Police as they controlled the ramparts around the courtyard of occupied Attica Prison. “New York State Police were on a tower, filming with a porta-pak, the first portable way to film with video. They had a tape recorder attached to a camera. And they fired all the time, from the very beginning of the rebellion to the end. When they go back to prison, they film it, ”Nelson revealed.
Even the microphones were left on by prison officers documenting the brutal takeover of Attica prison. In addition, the rioting prisoners allowed the media to enter the prison early on, as if chronicling the rebellion from their perspective would offer them protection.
Nelson argued that any found footage he used to tell the story of the Attica prison rebellion was essential to being able to chronicle an underreported part of American history. “There is a beautiful story, but there are also images, incredible images of the whole rebellion which took days to resolve,” he insisted.
