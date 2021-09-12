One day of Shefali Shah now at Bollywood Festival Norway





Shefali Shah Film Festival Race One day seems to continue. The pandemic-themed short will now screen at Bollywood Festival Norway after being screened at the Indian Film Festival in Stuttgart. Shah, who dabbled in directing with the production, revealed the news on Saturday. One day has previously been shortlisted for the 51st Annual American Film Festival’s International Short Film and Video Competition. ‘Thalaïvie, ”Chehre,’ and ‘Toofaan‘will also be broadcast during the festival The Delhi Crime actress broke the news to her followers on her Instagram account. She said on Instagram, along with a poster photo for the short film, “Glad to report that the short film written and directed by me, One day is screened at Bollywood Festival Norway! The festival, which kicked off on September 10, will also feature films from major Bollywood studios like Thalaïvie, Chehre, and Toofaan. After confinement, Shah shot the film in two days The Norwegian Film Gala also presents Esha Deol Takhtani’s first film, Ek Duaa, in the short film and documentary sections. In terms of One day, Shah said that after the lockdown was lifted, she filmed the movie at her home with a crew of five “in two days and packed her bags early on both days.” This company allowed her to realize her ambition to become a director. ‘One day‘worried about the gap established between individuals during confinement Shah founded the notion of One day on the distance (physical and emotional) that has been established between individuals as a result of the epidemic. “During the lockdown, one of the things that really bothered me is that if it’s not the disease, the distance will kill you,” the 49-year-old previously said. It is about “two women, united by the umbilical cord, separated by a door”. Shah is now working on a number of projects The Ajeeb Daastaans actress said sending her film to prestigious film festivals was a deliberate decision because she wanted to know “where I fit in as a newcomer in management”.

Following One day, Shah continued to lead Happy Birthday Mummy, which she also wrote.

She has several upcoming projects as an actress, including darling, Delhi Crime 2, Jalsa, and Doctor G.

