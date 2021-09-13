‘Doctor Who’ actress Tanya Fear was missing 3 days ago, manager confirms – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





British actress Tanya Fear was reported missing Thursday by her family after she was last seen in Los Angeles, where she has lived for two months. Fears director Alex Cole confirmed the news by phone to TODAY on Sunday, three days after his first disappearance. He told TODAY that he last spoke to Fear eight days ago to discuss work, and that she was fine. It was a shock to me, Cole said of his disappearance. Los Angeles Police have confirmed to TODAY that they completed a missing persons report on September 9 for fear, but have no further information at this time. Cole said TODAY that she lives in Hollywood, near the Hollywood Bowl concert hall. In recent months she has been try stand-up comedy, and it had gone well with her building a following. On social media, friends and fans have raised awareness of Fears’ disappearance in order to get more information using the hashtag #FindTanyaFear. Author Bolu Babalola shared a missing poster for Fear on Twitter, while writing, My friend Tanya went missing in the LA / Hollywood Bowl area. She has not been seen since September 9, 2021. My friend Tanya went missing in the LA / Hollywood Bowl area. She has not been seen since September 9, 2021. If anyone has any useful information, please call (626) -232-8616 #FindTanyaFear . I would appreciate if those in the area or having a reach in this area RT pic.twitter.com/dmqwKdOlSh – Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 12, 2021 “If anyone has any useful information, please call (626) -232-8616 #FindTanyaFear,” the tweet read. “I would appreciate if those in the area or having a reach in this region RT.” In aTweeterShared hours later in the same thread, Babalola shared a few more details, adding: The day she disappeared, her hair was natural, in its afro state. The day she disappeared her hair was natural, in its afro state. – Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 12, 2021 A fan page for Doctor Who also retweeted the missing person poster for Fear, writing, Missing Person alert: Tanya Fear who played Jade in #DoctorWho Arachnids In The UK went missing on 9/9/2021. Fear is best known for her portrayal of Dr. Jade McIntyre in an episode of the 2018 Doctor Who TV series, as well as Nina in the 2016 movie A Moving Image and Harlow in Kick-Ass 2. This story first appeared on TODAY.com. MORE FROM TODAY:

