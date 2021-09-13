Bayonetta voice actor might not be involved in Bayonetta 3





At least we know that Bayonetta 3 is still on the way.

When Bayonetta didn’t appear at E3 this year, fans naturally worried. Since Bayonetta 3 was revealed by Nintendo in 2017, people were rightly concerned that the project had been scrapped, now that it’s been almost four years without much. Related: 10 Delayed Games That Still Haven’t Released In 2021 However, just a few days ago, Platinum Games assured everyone that Bayonetta 3 is still in the works. Game director Hideki Kamiya said this while speaking to VGC: Even though everyone is clamoring to see it, we’re really, really waiting to release it too. Everyone who works on the project is of course very proud of what we do and wants everyone to see what we are doing. As much as the fans are waiting for it, we are waiting for the day when we can show it. We want everyone to cheer us on as we run to the home stretch. We want to show it too! While it’s good to be able to safely say that Bayonetta 3 is still in the works, we’ve spotted some less optimistic news regarding the game. Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor posted the following on Twitter today: “The best gift from Bayonetta is my lovely fans. In response, one fan commented, “You are a Hellena icon, I can’t imagine Bayonetta without your amazing voice,” to which the actor responded with “Well, you might have to do that.” ” via Syfy Wire On top of that, Taylor has repeatedly said “I am bound by a confidentiality clause” in response to others commenting on her role as Bayonetta. For example, a fan said “she would be nothing without you!” and another said, “I can’t wait to see you come back as her one day!” both she gave the same answer. While it’s not strange for Taylor to let people know that she’s bound by a confidentiality clause and that she can’t discuss an upcoming project, it’s the “good you might have to.” do ‘which is worrying. It seems that while Bayonetta 3 is a guarantee, the return of the beloved voice behind Bayonetta is not. Next: Metroid Really Is Back As Dread Ads Begin To Appear In Japan

