Proof of vaccination required at West Hollywood businesses, city facilities





Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for anyone 18 and older who wishes to enter certain businesses or a facility in the city of West Hollywood from next month, according to an emergency order issued Friday. The order was issued because the rate of the delta variant of COVID-19 remains high in Los Angeles County, the city said. People under the age of 18 are not required to show proof of vaccination, according to the order. People who do not provide proof of being fully vaccinated will only be allowed to use parts outside the business, according to the order. Businesses can implement these verification requirements as soon as possible, but no later than Oct. 11, according to the ordinance. West Hollywood City Council is expected to approve the ordinance at its next regular meeting on September 20. Affected businesses will be required to post customer notification signs at entrances informing people that full proof of vaccination is required to enter. Covered companies The impacted indoor businesses, or covered businesses, as described in the decree, are divided into three categories. Establishments where food or drink is served indoors, including, but not limited to; restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theaters, cannabis lounges and entertainment venues

Health / Fitness facilities including, but not limited to gyms, leisure facilities, yoga studios, dance studios and other fitness facilities, where all guests are engage in cardiovascular, aerobic, muscle or other exercises involving high breathing

Personal care establishments which include businesses that provide personal care services such as, but not limited to, esthetician, skin care and cosmetology, non-medical electrology, health care professionals. body art, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent makeup, body piercing shops, massage therapy (non-health care), tanning services, nail salons, hair salons and hair salons . City facilities The same requirements and the same implementation schedule apply to an indoor area within a municipal facility, including team sports, sporting activities and private clubs and leagues organized outdoors or in the interior in the premises of the city. Staff of covered companies As soon as possible, but no later than October 11, covered businesses must confirm the immunization status of all staff who regularly work on site. No later than November 1, Covered Companies must ensure that all personnel who work regularly on site provide full proof of vaccination before entering or working in any interior part of the facility. This does not include personnel who enter or work in businesses on an intermittent or occasional basis or for short periods (for example, people who deliver goods or packages). Businesses will be required to post staff notification signs in areas, such as break rooms, informing people that full proof of vaccination is required and details on how to get vaccinated. City employees All city employees, temporary workers, interns, contract staff, volunteers, and elected or appointed officials who work at all city facilities will need to be fully immunized on November 1. City entrepreneurs Before entering a city facility or engaging in person with city employees, community members or city businesses, city contracts will need to be fully vaccinated by November 1. Examples of proof of complete vaccination A CDC vaccination card, which includes the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccine provided and the date of the last dose administered, or similar documentation issued by another foreign government jurisdiction

Photo or copy of a vaccination record

Photo of an immunization card stored on a phone or electronic device

Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider

Personal digital COVID-19 vaccine file issued by the State of California and available by going to mondossiervaccin.cdph.ca.gov or similar documents issued by another state, a local or foreign governmental jurisdiction, or a licensed private company.

