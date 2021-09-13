Bayonetta’s voice actor not so sure about his future in the role





Bayonet 3 has made headlines again over the past week, and while PlatinumGames has said all is well on their end, there is a new development that has some worried fans. In a Twitter exchange, character voice actress Hellena Taylor told one of her “adorable” followers that they might have to get used to the idea of ​​Bayonetta without her “amazing” voice. Well you may need to.– Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) September 12, 2021 When asked what exactly she meant by that, she replied that she was “not free to say it”. Another fan said they were eager to see her return, and she responded with the following tweet mentioning that she was “bound by a confidentiality clause”. Many others seem to think there’s nothing to worry about if she isn’t able to work out (via r / Bayonetta): you / Luca Yo : “Virtual assistants will usually say if they haven’t been contacted. The fact that she’s bound by a nondisclosure agreement somehow implies that she IS back for Bayo 3? Maybe she’s kidding. just in other answers. “ Hellena is known to have voiced Bayonetta in the first two games, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and also in the animated film Bayonetta: bloody fate. While no one is sure exactly what his tweet means, it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a voice actor share something like this on social media. We’ve also seen past cases, such as the Sonic voice actor – who announced his time as the blue blur was over only to reveal months later that he would return to the role. Do you think there is something to fear here? Leave your own thoughts and theories below.

