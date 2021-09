LA Rams unveils ‘Inception’ cinematographer Steven Spielberg-inspired pre-game video – The Hollywood Reporter

As the Los Angeles Rams enter the field at SoFi Stadium on Sunday – marking the team’s first game in the new $ 5.5 billion site with fans in the seats – players will release a hyped 90’s video. seconds flashing through the Jumbotron, showing Angelenos being pulled into the stadium by almost supernatural force. The video comes from the mind of Wally Pfister, the Oscar-winning cinematographer and Christopher Nolan collaborator behind Creation, The black Knight and Batman begins. Today, he mainly works in commercials and led The Rams Project after seeing “the canvas I was going to be able to create on”: the 70,000 square foot Infinity Screen of SoFi, the largest video panel in sports. . “For me that was pretty much OK, we should be creating a side story of the Rams getting ready to play and putting on the best possible season and the fans being excited to put their asses in the seats and fill up. this stadium “, which, in the midst of a pandemic, has not yet welcomed spectators since its official opening last September, specifies Pfister. It also added a Hollywood flair and included moments inspired by Steven Spielberg. “There is a shot where the coffee in the cup vibrates, taken straight from jurassic park, and then I wanted these other shots to move on people who had the vibe of War of the Worlds,” he says. To accommodate the giant screen, he and his team used three different high-resolution cameras and shot in 12k. Pfister collaborated with Atticus Ross, the Oscar winner Social network and Soul composer – and music production studio Barking Owl – on sound, incorporating the team’s signature “Who owns the house?” The house of rams! sing in the video. “Our hope is that we get a call and response atmosphere from the fans on Sunday and we have energy,” said Pfister, as star players like Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, with coach Sean McVay, screen transition to real life terrain. And while the shift from shooting action movies to action sports might seem drastic, “you certainly take inspiration from both the cinematic style, which includes lighting and camera movement, being the same as that. that I used on action movies with Chris, ”says Pfister. “It’s really similar language.

