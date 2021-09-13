High Caliber Karting Opens $ 2 Million Expansion at Meridian Mall

OKEMOS, Michigan Karting and high-caliber entertainment just got a little bigger.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The new turf arena can be used for archery or nerf gun wars.

The entertainment center that opened in the Meridian Mall in 2019 was known for its go-kart track and ax throwing.

Jordan Munsters, the president of the company, has always dreamed of opening a kart track, said managing director Zach Bingham. He got in touch with the Meridian mall, they hooked up, they gave him what they thought was cool to go with the kart track.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. People watch a group play archery in the new turf arena.

But now they have a lot more.

It went from a go-kart track that had tires all around to us having advanced pro-tech barriers to having a sweet bar that has beer from the bottom up, Bigham said.

With their new $ 2 million, 25,000 square foot extension, they improved on what they had.

There is so much to do, ”said Bingham. “Gamified ax throwing where you can hunt zombies, you can play tic tac toe, connect four or you can make a target.”

And added some new features like an assault arena for archery and Nerf wars.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. High Caliber has added a throwing bowling alley which is a bowling alley with a soccer ball.

There is also more bowling alley and a new bar.

The Double Clutch Bar that we have there, has 32 beer taps, with craft beer, with Ellison Brewery and all these other breweries in the area, Bingham said.

Local artists painted murals around the new space, including inside the two new VIP lounges.

Oh my God, Luke Walker did such an amazing job with these two murals and it’s beautiful, Bingham said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. One of two new VIP lounges.

Bingham said having to shut down due to the pandemic delayed them in building the extension.

It took a few months and we didn’t open exactly at the time we wanted, but we still opened early before the holidays, Bingham said.

They plan to continue adding to the expansion with more local art, new arcade games, and an outdoor patio in the spring.

There will be a lot of interesting things to see and experience here, Bingham said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The paintings around the installation were made by local artists.

Ax throwing and bowling are part of a package the entertainment center offers with unlimited play all day for $ 35.

The new expansion is open, but the grand opening is Saturday, September 18 at noon where they plan to have a monster truck, flamethrowers, and Monster Energy Drink on site with free energy drinks.

