Entertainment
Gwyneth comments on ‘Bennifer’, celebrity tribute to 9/11
Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s recent red carpet debuts
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival after rekindling their romance earlier this year. Bennifer’s photos from their red carpet entrance quickly became the trending topic on various social media platforms. Ben Affleck’s ex Gwenyth Paltrow gushed over and reacted to pictures of Bennifer on the red carpet.Read More
Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, and more celebrities pay tribute to 9/11 victims
On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, several Hollywood celebrities and other eminent personalities paid tribute. Up to 3,000 people lost their lives when four commercial airlines were hijacked, two of which were flown directly to the World Trade Center building.
Singer Bruce Springsteen performed his song at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. While other celebrities like Mariah Carey, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and many more have paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks via Instagram.
Matrix 4 Director Reveals “White Rabbit” In Trailer Has “Much Deeper” Meaning
The trailer for the highly anticipated trailer ofThe Matrix Resurrections, published by Warner Bros. ended fans’ wait for the film’s new installment. Fans couldn’t help but try to find clues and clues to possible events that will occur with Keanu Reeves’ Neo now suffering from amnesia, only recovering a few remnants of his past. One of the details that caught the attention of fans was the White Rabbitsong who starred in the trailer, which sparked speculation and theories. Addressing the same, theMatrix 4The director recently revealed that the song has a much deeper meaning than fans thought.
Zendaya says she “won’t be able to attend next 2021 Met Gala” for THIS reason
Zendaya revealed in a recent interview that she will not be able to attend the 2021 Met Gala. She has mentioned that she will be working on the next season of her series, Euphoria during this time. In the interview with Duneco star Timothe Chalamet, she also spoke to Extra TV about her upcoming film, Dune.
‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds shares hilarious guesses about title of upcoming MCU projects
Actor Ryan Reynolds is known for his comedic timing and witty, funny responses. The actor is known for playing the superhero character “Deadpool” in the MCU movie franchise of the same name. Reynolds recently had some really funny but irrelevant guesses about the identity of the seven Marvel Studios mystery films recently added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe lineup.
Image: Mariel Haenn Instagram / AP
