Find out who won at the 2021 MTV VMAs | Entertainment





The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be presented on Sunday. Justin Bieber tops this year’s nominees list with seven, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nods. First nominee Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo each earned five nominations. Below is a list of the nominees. Check back for the winners all night long. VIDEO OF THE YEAR Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (with Justin Bieber) Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call me by your name)” The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” ARTIST OF THE YEAR Ariana Grande Doja cat Justin bieber Megan you stallion Olivia rodrigo Taylor Swift SONG OF THE YEAR 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” BTS – “Dynamite” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” Dua Lipa – “Levitating” Olivia Rodrigo – “driver’s license” * WINNER BEST NEW ARTIST 24kGold Overlook Kid LAROI Olivia rodrigo Polo G Saweetie PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR September 2020: Wallows – “Are you still bored? “ October 2020: Ashnikko – “Marguerite” November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Magnifique” December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco” January 2021: JC Stewart – “Brise My Heart” February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies” – RCA Records March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish” April 2021: Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU” May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “driving license” June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin” July 2021: Foushe – “my slime” August 2021: jxdn – “Think of me” BETTER COLLABORATION 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh now cry later” Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” BEST POP Ariana Grande – “positions” Billie Eilish – “So I am” BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” * WINNER Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” Taylor Swift – “willow” BEST HIP-HOP Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh now cry later” Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)” Moneybagg Yo – “Said sum” Polo G – “RAPSTAR” Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & MIA – “FRANCHISE” BEST ROCK Evanescence – “Use my voice” Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” John Mayer – “Last Train Home” The Killers – “The Warning of My Own Soul” Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” Lenny Kravitz – “Raise the vibrations” BEST ALTERNATIVE Bleachers – “Stop hurting” Glass animals – “Heat waves” Imagine the dragons – “Follow you” Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” twenty-one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “transparentsoul” BEST LATIN Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dkiti” Billie Eilish & ROSALA – “You’ll Forget It” Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “ONE DIA (ONE DAY)” Karol G – “Bichota” Maluma – “Hawi” BEST R&B Beyonc, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “GIRL WITH BROWN SKIN” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” Giveon – “FAVORITE BIRTHDAY” HER ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” SZA – “Good days” BEST K-POP (G) I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Player” SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” TWICE – “Alcohol free” VIDEO FOR GOOD Billie Eilish – “Your Power” Demi Lovato – “Dance with the Devil” SHE – “Fight for you” Kane Brown – “Handsome in the World” Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call me by your name)” Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur” BETTER DIRECTION Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Directed by: Billie Eilish DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (with Justin Bieber)” – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call me by your name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Directed by: Taylor Swift Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & MIA – “Franchise” – Directed by: Travis Scott Tyler, the creator – “BCHERON” – Directed by: Wolf Haley BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Beyonc, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant Billie Eilish – “So I Am” – Photo: Rob Witt Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Photography: Elias Talbot Lady Gaga – “911” – Photography: Jeff Cronenweth Lorde – “Solar Power” – Photography: Andrew Stroud BEST ARTISTIC DIRECTION Beyonc, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “DÉJÀ” – Artistic direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Artistic direction by: Alison Dominitz Lady Gaga – “911” – Artistic direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Artistic direction by: John Richoux Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Direction by: Art Haynes Taylor Swift – “willow” – Artistic direction: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Visual effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Visual effects by: Ronan Fourreau Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Visual effects by: Mathematic P! NK – “Everything I Know So Far” – Visual Effects By: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc BEST CHOREOGRAPHY Ariana Grande – “34 + 35” – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson BTS – “Butter” – Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale BEST EDITION Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet BTS – “Butter” – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens Drake – “What’s Next” – Edited by: Noah Kendal Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Edited by: Claudia Wass Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. 