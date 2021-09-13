Happy birthday Prachi Desai: from television to Bollywood, discover the journey of “Bani”





New Delhi:Actress Prachi Desa made her mark from TV to Bollywood with her graceful expressions and cute smile. She is celebrating her 33 years today. Prachi has so far worked in films like Rock On, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Bol Bachchan, etc. She rules the hearts of people with her beauty and won the hearts of people with her talent and innocence. Even without any cinematic experience, Prachi made a different identity for himself in the industry. Prachi started her career with ZeeTV’s “Kasam Se” television series and has become a household name with it. Prachi Desai is the face, spokesperson and ambassador of the Neutrogena brand in India, she is also the brand ambassador of Goa Tourism. Prachi Desai was born on September 12, 1988 in Surat, Gujarat, she was interested in acting since her childhood. She finally made her television debut in 2006 with ‘Kasam Se’, at that time she was only 17 years old and she played the main character with actor Ram Kapoor, who was 16 years older than her. . The character of Prachi ‘Bani’ became so popular that people started to call him by that name only. Gradually, the popularity of Prachi Desai increased and she took part in the reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and also won the show. Prachi’s film career also began after this show. She made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the movie “Rock On”. While his character isn’t that big in this area, Prachi still received a fair amount of attention. After ‘Rock On’, Prachi appeared in ‘Life Partner’. Apart from that, Prachi has worked in ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’, ‘Bol Bachchan’, ‘I Me Aur Main’, ‘Policegiri’ and ‘Azhar’. Prachi has always been praised for her performance. Prachi Desai will soon be seen in the upcoming Udyan Express movie.

first publication:September 12, 2021, 1:18 p.m.

