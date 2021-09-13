Hollywood Actors of the Week: Kylie Jenners’ 2nd Pregnancy, Bennifers Red Carpet Return and More





It’s been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And it is still at that time of the week when we give you an overview of all the celebrities who have made noise in Hollywood. From new babies born into the world to the latest updates to new Hollywood trailers, reunions and more, scroll down to see the biggest drama that has happened this week. Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac have gone viral for PDA Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s breathtaking chemistry on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival put fans in awe. The duo went viral for sharing a moment when Isaac sniffed his Scenes From a Marriage co-star’s arm and kissed her on the red carpet. Reacting to the same, Chastain took to Twitter to share a hilarious real-time Addams family reference and wrote on September 12 alongside. Kylie Jenner CONFIRMS pregnancy Kylie Jenner Confirmed Her Second Pregnancy In The Most Kylie Jenner Way Possible! The makeup mogul took to Instagram to treat his 265 million followers (and it’s not over!) Stormi, 3, kisses her mom’s baby bump. Emily in Paris alum Lily Collins got married Lily Collins announced this week that she has married American director and screenwriter Charlie McDowell. In an Instagram post, Collins said the duo got married on September 4 and they have officially become each other forever. She wrote a heartfelt note for her longtime fiance while posting a wedding photo. Bennifer finds himself on the red carpet Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck lit up the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The duo posed for photos together at the premiere of “The Last Duel” in Venice, Italy on Friday night – their first appearance public since they rekindled their romance in April. Lopez was seen proudly walking alongside and holding the hand of Affleck who plays Count Pierre d’Alenon in his upcoming historical drama. Cardi B became a mother to her second baby Rapper Cardi B has announced the birth of her second child with her husband Offset. Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two posted an adorable photo of herself carrying the baby in her arms with Offset. The three still appear to be at the hospital where Cardi B delivered the newborn baby.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/hollywood/hollywood-newsmakers-week-kylie-jenner-s-2nd-pregnancy-bennifer-s-red-carpet-comeback-more-891991 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

