Suhana Khan looks chic and laid back as she poses for an outdoor photoshoot in New York City. See the pictures | Bollywood

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of how she spent her Sunday in New York City. She posed for an outdoor photoshoot and shared photos.

For the photoshoot, Suhana opted for a casual chic look. She wore an oversized blue and white striped shirt over a black tank top and denim shorts. She completed her look with black loafers and a lime green baguette bag. On Sunday, she captioned her post, which was appreciated by Khushi Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, among others. +

Currently, Suhana is in New York, where she is a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She has just returned from a week’s vacation in Europe, which included trips to Portugal and Serbia.

Last week, Suhana shared a photo of the view from her New York apartment. She showed her lying on a sofa, wearing a cropped top and sweatpants, with her back to the camera. She seemed to be contemplating a view of the city skyline. She captioned her post with a cloud emoji.

Suhana wishes to be an actor like Shah Rukh. She has previously appeared in a theatrical production of Romeo and Juliet in London as well as in a short film called The Gray Part of Blue. She is expected to enter Bollywood after completing her studies.

Previously, in an interview with Vogue, Suhana spoke about her dream of becoming an actress. I don’t think there was a single moment when I decided. Since I was young I have been making all these accents and impressions. But my parents didn’t realize I was serious about acting when they saw one of my performances for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest, she said.