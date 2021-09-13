



Britney Spears announced on Sunday that she was engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, three months after she told a Los Angeles judge that the guardianship that has governed her life since 2008 has deprived her of the ability to make decisions personal. Brandon Cohen, a talent manager for Mr. Asghari, confirmed the engagement on Sunday evening. The couple today formalized their long-standing relationship and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love shown to them, Mr. Cohen said. Mrs. Spears and Mr. Asghari each shared posts on Instagram to announce the engagement and show off Ms Spearss’s ring. Mr Cohen said a New York City jeweler Roman Malayev designed the ring. The engagement came just days after lawyers for Ms Spears’ father, James P. Spears, wrote in a file: If Ms Spears wants to end the trusteeship and thinks she can manage her own life, Mr Spears thinks she should get this chance.

Ms Spears made a statement in her case in June, sharing that she was drugged, forced to work and prevented from removing her birth control device. I just want my life back, Ms. Spears said. I really believe that this tutelage is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live fully. In her statement, Ms Spears said under guardianship she was unable to get married or have a child. I want to be able to get married and have a baby, the singer said. I was told at this time in the guardianship that I could not get married or have a baby. In a hotly contested legal battle, Ms Spears demanded in July that her father be removed from his role as keeper of his estate. Mr Spears initially refused the request, but announced last month that he would step down and work with the court to ensure an orderly transition to a new Tory.

The next hearing in the case is set for September 29. Mr. Asghari is an actor who has worked on a number of films and television shows, including the Showtime Black Monday series. He also works as a physical trainer. Mr. Asghari said Men’s health in 2018 that he met Ms Spears in 2016 while working on a music video for her song Slumber Party. Ms. Spears has been married twice before. In 2004, she married Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, for 55 hours. Later that year, Ms. Spears married Kevin Federline, a backup dancer, actor and rapper; they have two sons. Ms Spears filed for divorce from Mr Federline in 2006.

