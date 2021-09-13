10 concerts to keep on your radar this fall – the Minnesota Daily





A&E has put together a list of shows on and around campus to fit your schedule this semester.

Ellen schmidt A crowdsurfer is selected at the FIDLAR show on September 7, 2018 in the main hall of First Avenue.

If you’ve dreamed of nights spent having a bite to eat in Dinkytown and queuing outside the Varsity Theater, the wait is finally over. Alongside lessons and face-to-face activities, concerts will once again be part of our back-to-school diaries this year. Mark your calendars, Gophers! Here is a list of 10 shows that take place in Minneapolis throughout the semester. September 19: Japanese breakfast (with Luna Li) at First avenue Following the June release of her album Jubilee, Japanese Michelle Zauner will perform at First Avenue with Luna Li. September 24: Julien Baker (with Thao) at First avenue Whether you know Julien Baker from her solo career or from indie rock supergroup boygenius, you won’t want to miss seeing her perform live. Baker will take to the First Avenue stage following the release of his third solo album, Little Oblivions. October 2: Leon Bridges (with Abraham Alexander) at First avenue The Grammy-winning R&B artist hits the road after releasing his third studio album, Gold-Diggers Sound, in July. Her First Avenue show with Abraham Alexander is a great opportunity to treat yourself after surviving the first month of school. October 19: 100 gecs to First avenue Good news, hyperpop fans: 100 guys are coming back to the Twin Cities. The duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les will perform at First Avenue, presented by Radio K. 22 october: bbno $ at University theater The infamous Dinkytown venue will host bbno $ on its Eat ya veggies tour. The rapper will take the stage with special guests SavageRealm, Shotgun Willy and [email protected] October 27: Dayglow (with courtship display.) At First avenue Dayglow, presented by Radio K, will take the stage at First Avenue following the release of their second album, Harmony House. 12 november: JPEGMAFIA at First avenue The rapper and producer will be at First Avenue after releasing a series of EP, EP! in 2020 and EP2! in 2021, while announcing his next album. November 17: Pink sweatshirt $ at University theater Pink Sweat $ will be performing in Dinkytown following the release of their debut album, PINK PLANET, earlier this year.

