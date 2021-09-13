The Walking Dead: Daryls Returning to Easy Street (RECAP) | Entertainment

Entertainment
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 4, Rendition.]
First it was Woodbury. Then it’s the Saviors (and their dog food sandwiches, and Easy Street looping). And now Daryl (Norman Reedus) has been captured by another enemy group. But this time there is a twist.
After Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has been attacked, Daryl gets off on his own. He meets some Reapers, who pursue him and Dog; surprisingly or maybe not surprisingly, depending on how well you’ve watched the season 11 trailer, one of them is Leah (Lynn Collins). She and her family take Daryl captive and waterboard him for information, which he doesn’t want to give: he insists he’s still alone there, just like he was when Leah was. met him for the first time, and that he only knew the Maggies group because he traded with them. Throughout it all, Leah is cold and calculating. Their initial reunion is totally devoid of emotion, and she seems to care little about their history together or how Daryl might still have for her.
This changes, however, when a group returns with a dead Reaper. After seeing the body and welcoming their leader, Pope (Ritchie Coster), Leah returns to Daryl, who is imprisoned. She said the dead man was like the little brother [she] never had, but always wanted, and she asks Daryl to tell her what he knows about the group that attacked them; otherwise, she’s afraid Pope might come after him. Reluctantly, Daryl gives imprecise information about the group that its leader is a woman, that there was a priest and a tall, thin man, but he lies about their numbers, claiming that there are many more than ‘there are no Reapers.
Lea takes him at his word. She negotiates with Pope to secure a place for Daryl on the team, which leads him to a wooden shed. Leah says Pope will be here soon, but before either of them can leave, the place is set on fire. Daryl gives Leah her bandana so she can breathe through the smoke, then he smashes the window and kicks them both out. Apparently, that was part of the plan: after freeing them both, he is inducted into the Reapers. Which hardly seems better than having to wear this jumpsuit the Saviors gave her.
Later he sits down and drinks a drink and smokes with Pope. Leah told him earlier that she was a mercenary after returning from Afghanistan, but Pope explains more and gives some context for the religious aspect of the Reapers. He says he and his team saw God every day on the battlefield, but they truly believed they were the chosen people after taking refuge in a church during the Fall and finding nothing was wrong with them. of badness. Since then, they have stayed together as a family.
But staying together as a family has its downsides. At the end of the episode, Daryl joins the group near a fire for food and things take a dark turn. Pope questions one of the men who was on a mission where a Reaper died about his injuries and more specifically, why his injuries are all on his back. Obviously, Pope thinks the man is dead because this guy ran away from him. Never turn your back on your family, Pope says, then pushes the man into the flames and holds him there. Leah and Daryl share a look, and just like that, Daryl Dixons stepped out of the frying pan and into the fire.
Other observations
- I don’t know what the show plans to do with Leah, and the whole Leah-Daryl thing. I suspected she was going to be a Grim Reaper from the season 11 trailer, but it seems weird how they built her, with Daryl leaving the note and saying it belongs to her, only for that. they’re so cold to each other this episode. She was literally torturing him.
- Seeing Dog choose Leah over Daryl made my heart sink. Don’t do that, dog!
- At first I didn’t understand why Leah hadn’t offered Daryl more help during the hangar fire scene, but now I realize that it was meant to test his strength and hers alone. She was there so they could see if Daryl would treat her like family and save her, or just save himself.
- This episode made it clear how much of a hypocrite Leah is, at least in my opinion. She got mad at Daryl for wanting to be with his family and look for Rick (Andrew Lincoln), but apparently the moment she found out his family was still alive and there she left him (and Dog , apparently too?) for them. With that in mind, I really don’t see them getting back together.
- The Pope therefore mentioned a church in which the group had entrenched themselves, which resembled the one where Aldens is currently taking refuge. The poor guy is almost certainly a gor, right?
- Score: 2.5 / 5. Despite Leah’s twist, this episode was slow. I found myself missing the Maggie-Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) conspiracy, or anything involving the Commonwealth. Hoping we can see them again next week.
The walking dead, Sunday, 9 / 8c, AMC
