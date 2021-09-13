Entertainment
90 Day Fianc: The Other Way: Who’s Already Married? (SUMMARY) | Entertainment
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fianc: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 3 Fight for Love.]
When is the best time to confess secrets that you have kept from your sisters than to try on a wedding dress for the ceremony that you said you never wanted to have? This is just one of the dramatic moments in this episode because90 day fianc: the other way Season 3 continues.
Additionally, Jenny and Sumit encountered another obstacle in their attempt to keep her in India without getting married. Her exes and awkward conversations galore in Ethiopia for Ariela and Biniyam, while Alina and Steven must have all the talk when they reunite in Turkey and he must first pass his test. Additionally, Ellie hears from Victor in the wake of Hurricane Iota that devastated Providencia, and Kenneth admits something he hid from Armando.
Read on for all the drama in Fight for Love.
Jenny and Sumit
Since Sumit still doesn’t want to marry her because her parents are against it, Jenny’s last option to stay in India without having to leave every six months (which is expensive) is a missionary visa. She goes to ISKCON temple to learn more about how to become a Hare Krishna devotee, and it seems to be going well. She’s learning singing, maybe she finds a way to deal with the stress in her life, and she can end up there for more than that visa.
However, when she meets an ISKCON priest, Ajay, he informs her that it is necessaryyears (three, five or even 10) to qualify for sponsorship of this missionary visa. In addition, everything is based on individual commitment and dedication, without any guarantees. Sumit still refuses to choose marriage over her parents and worries about her and Jenny’s future after hearing this news.
Ariela and Biniyam
If you thought that Ariela becoming emotional that she didn’t exactly end things with her ex-husband Leandro was going to be the most embarrassing part of her visit, you’d be wrong. Her fiancé Biniyam remains concerned that exes still have feelings for each other, which seems understandable. After all, as Leandro told Ariela, he had thought their last break was temporary since they had split up a few times and always got back together. Then she told him that she was dating someone and that she was pregnant.
So, Biniyam takes Leandro to his gym for a workout and maybe waits a little too long to let him go after pinning him while they box. He also asks if Leandro and Ariela had sex when he was visiting him in New Jersey. He has nothing to fear, Leandro assures him, but Biniyam doesn’t trust him.
After hearing this, Ariela wants her fiancé to focus on their relationship, but things only get worse when Biniyam invites her ex and dance partner, Tsion, to join the three of them for dinner. That’s when Arielas turns to ask about the ex breakup. Tsion confirms that she thought Leandro had cheated on her. They stopped talking, then two months later he was with someone else (and claimed he was casting for a movie). Tsion had thought they were going to get back together, then he got married. Ariela wonders if she should be jealous when the two are together all night dancing in a club. The tables have turned.
Ellie and Victor
After the hurricane, Ellie cannot reach Victor. At the last I heard from him, he was taking refuge with his sister, but she has no idea if he is alive. Her mind automatically goes to the worst case scenario because of the other losses (her husband, her parents, a good friend) she has suffered. But luckily, she hears from her sister Astrid, who lives on the Colombian mainland, and has heard that her family is doing well.
Despite all that is unknown, Ellie still flies to Colombia as planned, determined to find Victor, and it is when she establishes her connection in Dallas that she realizes that she has left everything behind. for a completely unknown future. She travels to San Andrs, the island to which he was reportedly evacuated, with 98% of Providencia destroyed. Once at the hotel, however, she wonders if she should have come, the reality of the situation overwhelming her.
Kenneth and Armando
Kenneth’s daughter, Cassidy, comes to Mexico for a visit, the first time he’s seen one of his children in a year. It’s when they come home from the airport that he admits how homesick he is, the only thing he hid from his fiancé. Cassidy shares that while she’s happy he’s happy, she feels a little more pressure now that he’s gone. She’s the one who makes sure everyone interacts since Kenneth was the foundation of the family. He can’t help but wonder if the kids blame him for moving and choosing his own happiness.
Steven and Alina
As Steven and Alina prepare to leave their homes for Turkey where they will marry so that he can accompany her to Russia, she decides to take her friends’ advice and test him to make sure he is. loyal. After all, he had asked her if he could go out with other girls and found them separate apartments in Turkey. So, she turns to a friend he doesn’t know, Masha, and after the two women separate, has her flirt with him on the chat with expectations to speak more intimately. Alina even works with Masha to compose the messages. Alina wants to see if he says he has a girlfriend. If he starts flirting, it’s the last straw.
In Utah, Stevens’ parents and brother take him to the airport for his flight to Turkey. His mother, Julie, worries that he is not afraid when he should be about what might happen to him abroad. Meanwhile, he’s just worried about Alina’s reaction when he admits he’s not a virgin, that he’s supposed to be reserving himself for marriage, and that he’s had sex in the past.
Corey and Evelin
Evelin may say over and over that she never wanted to get married, but she knows she wants the best for her wedding and that includes the dress. It is therefore not surprising that she hated the dress Corey reveals he has for her: his sister’s ball gown. (He’s really trying to cut costs.) She doesn’t even want to try it. It doesn’t help his relationship with his sisters; they just see him as another reason not to like him.
Instead, they go to a local seamstress, and when Evelin tries on a dress, she admits that she feels weird. Wearing it makes it very real and she gets anxious, she admits. She then talks to her sisters about Jenny, Corey’s girlfriend when he was in Peru when they broke up. Her sisters think she’s crazy for wanting to marry him after that. Well, about it, Evelin reveals that a year ago they went to Guayaquil and got married!
90 day fianc: the other way, Sundays, 8 / 7c, TLC (preview on Fridays, discovery +)
Sources
2/ https://www.conwaydailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/90-day-fianc-the-other-way-who-s-already-married-recap/article_5816b91b-73db-5687-bd49-a45ddc035741.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]