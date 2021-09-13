Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch discusses if he’s the new Avengers boss





The events of Avengers: Endgame has changed a lot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those captured by Thanos were restored, creating unique challenges for the world as people attempted to return to their lives and the world also mourned the loss of Tony Stark / Iron Man, whose sacrifice prevented Thanos from having a second. and more brutal crack against humanity. But on a more personal level, the Avengers also had their own major changes to deal with. With Iron Man gone, Black Widow sacrificing himself for the Soul Stone and Steve Rogers choosing to return to the past to live his life, the Avengers have a bit of a leadership void to fill. Among the natural choices to take on this role, Doctor Strange and now Benedict Cumberbatch is speaking out about it. Cumberbatch was invited by Variety if Doctor Strange is the new leader of the heroic team and Benedict didn’t have a specific answer, noting instead that he should think it over a bit. “I would have to think about that one,” he said. Even though Doctor Strange isn’t the new leader of the Avengers, he’s certainly a trusted authority figure at least for Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland). The recent release Spider-Man: No Path Home the trailer showed Peter visiting Doctor Strange and asking for his help in getting his identity forgotten after it aired to the world at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. This being the MCU, however, there is already a lot of speculation that Doctor Strange Peter is looking for might not be the real deal. That’s right, people are already speculating that maybe it is in fact Mephisto. However, no matter how things turn out, Cumberbatch has already said things will be controversial. “Yes, [Spider-Man: No Way Home] will be a lot, a lot of fun. There will be a lot of debate about it, I’m sure, but it’s a bold and brilliant concept, ”Cumberbatch explained with the Variety Awards Circut podcast. “He has great ambition. […] I haven’t seen him, but by all accounts I think he did. And I mean, even on paper, the boldness of that, like, “How’s that gonna work?” Also, so excited about the overall opportunity that they have to explore these ideas. So yeah, I’ll be really interested to see how it goes. But I’m pretty sure it will be a success. ” Spider-Man: No Path Home is currently set to hit theaters on December 17, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to hit theaters on March 25, 2022. In the meantime, Marvel’s 2021 lineup includes What if…? which releases new episodes on Disney + on Wednesdays, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings in theaters now, Eternals in theaters November 5, and Hawk Eye premieres on Disney + on November 24.

