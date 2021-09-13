Most Expensive Cars Ever Used in Hollywood Movies (Top 3)

These are the 3 most expensive cars ever seen in Hollywood movies!

The most expensive cars used in Hollywood movies are the classics.

The value of these cars is often calculated based on victories on popular circuits, famous former owners or appearances in Hollywood movies.

Over the years, some cars have achieved movie star status, fusing the public’s love for cinema with a passion for the automobile.

The automotive market features rare automotive gems that are considered special (and valuable) thanks to their connection to cinema.

After showcasing the best luxury car collaborations with fashion brands, in this article I’m going to introduce you to the top 3 most expensive cars in cinema, in terms of price and looks.

Moreover, as the classic car market has grown into a multi-million dollar industry, surpassing all other forms of investment, these cars are sought after by car collectors around the world.

Without further ado, these are the most famous and best-selling Hollywood 3-wheelers right now.

3 / 3

Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta

1956

$ 6.7 million

The Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta is a rare car, with only 77 units produced in four years.

The car is also nicknamed “Tour de France” because it won the famous Tour de France sports car race four years in a row.

The car reached prime popularity when it appeared in Disney’s “The love bug», A film released in 1968, about a racing Volkswagen Beetle known as Herbie.

Unfortunately the Ferrari didn’t have enough screen time, but that doesn’t stop car collectors from falling in love with it.

As such, this incredible Ferrari LWB Berlinetta was sold in 2012 for $ 6.7 million at an RM Auctions event in Monterey, California.

Even more impressive, the car was discontinued and had to be restored to its former luxurious condition.

What started as a hobby – collecting the most famous movie cars – has grown into an investment firm with large-scale auctions allowing car enthusiasts to spend millions of dollars around the world.

2 / 3

Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe

1965

$ 7.69 million

This superb coupe is another “Steve McQueen’s car”.

Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupé wowed movie fans when it debuted in 1965, in the film ‘Red line 7000‘, an action sports film starring James caan.

The movie was James’ first leading role, and it was about young people trying to become stock car racers and their complicated lifestyles.

The coupe was sold in 2009 at an auction in Monterey for an incredible $ 7.69 million, a price well above the film’s budget of $ 1.35 million.

At the time of purchase, the car broke the record for being the most expensive American car.

1 / 3

Ford Gulf GT40

1968

$ 11 million

This ultimate movie car is more than rare, and the only American vehicle to have beaten a Ferrari in the race.

It is also the most expensive American car ever sold and the most expensive movie car ever to be auctioned.

The Gulf GT40 was sold for $ 11 million in 2012 at an auction hosted by Sotheby’s RM auctions.

However, experts consider the price to be a real bargain given the car’s heritage.

This Ford is the first of three lightweight GT40s custom built for racing; however, this is one of only two remaining.

And, the first carbon fiber body because the manufacturer wanted a powerful yet light car.

The car also has a good racing history, seen in the highly acclaimed 1971 Le Mans racing film with Steve mcqueen.

And, in the 1968 Le Mans endurance race, used as a filming camera car.

Adored by car enthusiasts and movie buffs, this 50 year old car has a sleek look and is a sight to behold.

