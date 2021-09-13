Entertainment
Most Expensive Cars Ever Used in Hollywood Movies (Top 3)
These are the 3 most expensive cars ever seen in Hollywood movies!
The most expensive cars used in Hollywood movies are the classics.
The value of these cars is often calculated based on victories on popular circuits, famous former owners or appearances in Hollywood movies.
Over the years, some cars have achieved movie star status, fusing the public’s love for cinema with a passion for the automobile.
The automotive market features rare automotive gems that are considered special (and valuable) thanks to their connection to cinema.
After showcasing the best luxury car collaborations with fashion brands, in this article I’m going to introduce you to the top 3 most expensive cars in cinema, in terms of price and looks.
Moreover, as the classic car market has grown into a multi-million dollar industry, surpassing all other forms of investment, these cars are sought after by car collectors around the world.
Without further ado, these are the most famous and best-selling Hollywood 3-wheelers right now.
3/ 3
Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta
1956
$ 6.7 million
The Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta is a rare car, with only 77 units produced in four years.
The car is also nicknamed “Tour de France” because it won the famous Tour de France sports car race four years in a row.
The car reached prime popularity when it appeared in Disney’s “The love bug», A film released in 1968, about a racing Volkswagen Beetle known as Herbie.
Unfortunately the Ferrari didn’t have enough screen time, but that doesn’t stop car collectors from falling in love with it.
As such, this incredible Ferrari LWB Berlinetta was sold in 2012 for $ 6.7 million at an RM Auctions event in Monterey, California.
Even more impressive, the car was discontinued and had to be restored to its former luxurious condition.
What started as a hobby – collecting the most famous movie cars – has grown into an investment firm with large-scale auctions allowing car enthusiasts to spend millions of dollars around the world.
And, if you own a vintage car and are strapped for cash, search for “car title loans near me”Because your car could be worth more than you think.
2/ 3
Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe
1965
$ 7.69 million
This superb coupe is another “Steve McQueen’s car”.
Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupé wowed movie fans when it debuted in 1965, in the film ‘Red line 7000‘, an action sports film starring James caan.
The movie was James’ first leading role, and it was about young people trying to become stock car racers and their complicated lifestyles.
The coupe was sold in 2009 at an auction in Monterey for an incredible $ 7.69 million, a price well above the film’s budget of $ 1.35 million.
At the time of purchase, the car broke the record for being the most expensive American car.
1/ 3
Ford Gulf GT40
1968
$ 11 million
This ultimate movie car is more than rare, and the only American vehicle to have beaten a Ferrari in the race.
It is also the most expensive American car ever sold and the most expensive movie car ever to be auctioned.
The Gulf GT40 was sold for $ 11 million in 2012 at an auction hosted by Sotheby’s RM auctions.
However, experts consider the price to be a real bargain given the car’s heritage.
This Ford is the first of three lightweight GT40s custom built for racing; however, this is one of only two remaining.
And, the first carbon fiber body because the manufacturer wanted a powerful yet light car.
The car also has a good racing history, seen in the highly acclaimed 1971 Le Mans racing film with Steve mcqueen.
And, in the 1968 Le Mans endurance race, used as a filming camera car.
Adored by car enthusiasts and movie buffs, this 50 year old car has a sleek look and is a sight to behold.
You have successfully registered!
Now it’s your turn…
Which of these most expensive Hollywood cars is your favorite and why?
Are there any other expensive cars used in Hollywood movies that you would like to add to this list?
Comments below, please!
Sources
2/ https://thevou.com/fashion/most-expensive-cars/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]