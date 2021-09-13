Entertainment
Results of week 2 of the UPJ: car 34, where are you?
(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No real money is wagered. Especially on those over 34 in the Purdue-Connecticut game.)
Welcome to the end of week 2! It hasn’t been a fun season so far for USF fans, so let’s try to talk about it as little as possible.
Let’s go directly to the results of the week. First of all, we have to talk about this questionable line out of 34. PYU lines are based on actual sports betting lines, and a real casino has listed 34 as completed. You can see it on https://www.vegasinsider.com/college-football/odds/las-vegas/line-movement/[email protected]/date/09-11-21. Thirty-four was also the number of points UConn got at home against Purdue. (Hey, getting 29 at home in Florida isn’t that bad! Stay in position, sorry.) Obviously someone mis-entered the point spread value as the total bet value, and my algorithm got it back. But two different sports bets got the same error, and it was not corrected for almost a full day, so it technically meets the requirements of rule 14.5.1. Bets on Purdue-UConn on 34 stood.
And a few of you jumped on it with both feet: E-Dogg42, McIntyre2K7 and Speruche all used it to win parlays. But the big winner was bullsonparade96, who managed two parlays over South Carolina +2 and the UTEP-Boise State result, for 795 units. He is once again the big winner of the week.
|Player
|Total
|Week 2
|bullsonparade96
|1810.00
|690.00
|McIntyre2K7
|1271.50
|501.50
|E-dogg42
|1169.39
|183.59
|Lrdnorman
|1147.50
|240.23
|camweed12
|1124.55
|131.82
|mmmmmuzzles
|1114.55
|0.00
|Elliot Moore
|1109.70
|45.52
|Gary Stephen
|1054.36
|-50.00
|speruche
|1040.00
|290.00
|Danj725
|1002.35
|-118.11
|jjlovecub
|994.00
|60.00
|under cover
|988.18
|-125.00
|Gibbsak
|984.55
|114.55
|HerdCountry941
|959.17
|-130.18
|Andrewpina
|958.18
|0.00
|Julmisteforheisman
|939.51
|-10.00
|mcgies852
|938.50
|213.86
|Gym399
|938.18
|0.00
|jrjs
|937.82
|-77.27
|UserTest5
|929.00
|0.00
|dsidwell31
|912.73
|0.00
|anthonyvito
|859.09
|-11.36
|brian19
|770.20
|-170.71
|Ulhothot
|684.18
|-102.18
|Defin
|556.72
|-144.55
Keep in mind that the Grand Total includes money that has been wagered on Futures but not yet resolved. If you want to see the grand totals which only represent the gains and losses, the Ranking page will have that. If we ignore the money staked on futures bullsonparade96 is already above 2,000 units, McIntyre2K7 and E-Dogg42 are above 1350 and mmmmsnouts, ElliotMoore, undercoverbull and Andrewpina are above 1,200. So it’s a winning season. until now.
We had another week with over 8 players in the dark, so over 8 players received a point. The classification by points is:
|PLAYERS
|TOTAL
|WEEK 1
|WEEK 2
|bullsonparade96
|30
|15
|15
|McIntyre2K7
|ten
|ten
|under cover
|ten
|ten
|mmmmmuzzles
|7
|7
|speruche
|7
|7
|e-dogg42
|6
|3
|3
|Elliot Moore
|6
|5
|1
|LrdNorman
|5
|5
|Andrewpina
|4
|4
|mcgies852
|4
|4
|camweed12
|2
|2
|danj725
|2
|2
|Gary Stephen
|1
|1
|Gibbsak
|1
|1
|HerdCountry941
|1
|1
|jjlovecub
|1
|1
|jrjs
|1
|1
|Ulhothot
|1
|1
Bullsonparade96 took first place in the two weeks and is one of only three players to score in the two weeks. E-dogg42 and ElliotMoore are the others. But the players as a whole have been really successful this season; the two weeks resulted in more than 8 winners, and more than the maximum number of points awarded.
Other Notes:
USF secured backdoor coverage against Florida, and the game barely came to an end. A total of 19 bets were made, 9-10. But the game was a clear winner in non-parlay betting, at 141.36. The most successful matches were Iowa-Iowa State (152.93, 7 bets), South Carolina-East Carolina (144.50, 7 bets) and Pittsburgh-Tennessee (121.37, 4 bets). Oregon-Ohio State (-170.00, 3 bets) was the game we went wrong the most.
Mellow Yellow won the Marble League. E-Dogg42 was the only player to bet on them. The only team to bet more than one person on them was the Savage Speeders. No one bets on the Raspberry Racers, even if they were the favorites. Or the Thunderbolts or the Chocolatiers.
In the San Diego-Arizona and South Carolina-East Carolina games, both teams scored points. This can happen sometimes, when teams are close together and there is a range of opinions about their quality. I had South Carolina at +1 and East Carolina at +2.5 in the same game, which was one point out of the split. The other match turned out not to be close.
Lots of games didn’t have lines this week, as FCS vs FBS games usually don’t have lines until Friday night / Saturday morning, and various challenges kept me from updating them this week. I try to have lines for all games, but sometimes I can’t. Which was a shame this week, because Jacksonville State would have been a hell of a choice. Or Duquesne, who is from the Northeast Conference, which has 40 scholarships, and who beat Ohio University.
Week 3 features 20 more FCS vs FBS games, including Florida A&M at USF. In more level-off matches, Tulane-Mississippi is intriguing, after Tulane nearly knocked out Oklahoma in Week 1. Alabama-Florida is the big national game of the week, but Auburn-Penn State is also present. Other AAC games include Tulsa-Ohio State, SMU-Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State in Memphis, East Carolina-Marshall, and Boston College-Temple.
Yes, matches involving the three teams that left AAC this week still count as AAC matches to meet the 1 AAC bet rule. But that doesn’t mean I have to mention them. Good luck to everyone this week!
