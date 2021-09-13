Bayonetta’s voice actor hints she’s been recast





The Bayonetta voice actor hints that his involvement with the character is over, regardless of Bayonetta 3’s supposed development.



Bayonetta fans were eagerly awaiting news regarding the status of Bayonet 3, but development has fallen silent at Platinum Games. Some fans even believe that the Nintendo Switch exclusive action game may have been canceled or restarted, although Platinum has tried to assure them that things are going well. Unfortunately, the first Bayonet 3 updating for a long time is not good news. This comes from comedian Hellena Taylor, who herself has voiced Bayonetta in all previous appearances. Unfortunately, Taylor hints that she may no longer be voicing the role. On Saturday, Taylor shared a message on Twitter saying how grateful she is to all fans for her portrayal of Bayonetta. One response says that they can’t imagine the character of Bayonetta without Taylor’s voice, to which Taylor responds, “Well, you might have to.” In other words, Taylor says fans may have to get used to Bayonetta being voiced by another voice actor. Unfortunately, Taylor does not provide any further context regarding this statement. RELATED: Bayonetta 3 Update Could Still Happen This Year When asked to comment further on the matter by another Twitter user, Taylor told them they were “not free to say” and that she was “bound by [a] confidentiality clause. ”Taylor could be restricted by an NDA related to her past or current plans, preventing her from discussing those plans. maybe not Bayonetta, could fall into a gray area that If not actually involved then an NDA linked to involvement is not binding. Given the current situation, there is no real way to verify whether or not Taylor is involved in the development of Bayonet 3 in any way or if it will express Bayonetta again or not. However, there really is no reason not to take his statement seriously either. Platinum Games may have made a very good decision not to bring Taylor back to voice the character. This type of situation is always complicated, of course. Maybe Platinum Games is making a Bayonetta prequel with a much younger Bayonetta, or a game where she is older. Perhaps there are other extenuating circumstances regarding the situation. It’s also possible that Platinum decided to go in a different direction, like Hideo Kojima with the voice of Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid 5. Maybe the fans’ fears came true and Bayonet 3 has been canceled, although this is only pure speculation. Whatever the situation, Bayonetta fans are likely to take this news harshly. Taylor’s voice for Bayonetta is a key aspect of the character and a big part of why she is so loved. Without his voice, Bayonet 3 will be all the more distant from the games and all that they represented. Hopefully Platinum Games can clarify the situation soon. Bayonet 3 is in development for Nintendo Switch. MORE: Will 2021 Be The Year Of Bayonetta 3?

