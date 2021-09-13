Real Crime Takes Over Entertainment In A Way Audiences Never Expect | Way of life

Real criminal entertainment has seen a surge in popularity recently with documentaries, TV shows, and podcasts, all focused on the narrative of various criminal cases.

The question is: why do we find these stories of suffering so entertaining?

Max Guyll, professor of psychology at Iowa State, discussed the psychology behind the human interest in real crime and how it plays on our emotions.

This ties into the basic emotions humans have, such as fear, sometimes revenge, Guyll said. Well, to feel outraged when someone is clearly guilty and escapes punishment for their crime.

Guyll went on to explain how empathy plays an important role when it comes to the emotions humans feel when they discover real crime stories.

I think another big part is the idea of ​​empathy, Guyll said. In cases of real crime, it often happens to people in their day-to-day lives. There’s this implicit understanding where one person says wow, it could’ve been me.

Guyll also discussed the negative effects that could result from the regular consumption of real criminal entertainment.

I think that would give you a distorted view of the world we live in and the likelihood of being a victim of crime, Guyll said. The truth is that over the last 30/40 years there has been a dramatic drop in America at least in the number of crimes and violent crimes that have been suffered. And yet people need to arm and protect themselves more than ever

Guyll explained how the popularity of real crime can cause this distorted view of the world.

Of course, there are many forces acting to encourage this, but one of the things is that perception that was greatly threatened, Guyll said. And I can see if you watch this type of crime show all the time, you have a lot more examples that you watch them from, and you come to assume that’s common.

The students stepped in and explained why they like to listen / watch real crime.

Savannah Meyer, an early childhood education elder, explained why she finds real crime interesting.

I find it interesting because there are so many clues leading up to the outcome and I like to try to resolve it along the way, Meyer said. I also find this interesting but sad because sometimes these cases get cold and years later they get a piece of evidence that can change everything.

Kelli Christensen, a senior in accounting, explained that she enjoys real crime because it allows her to analyze people’s motives.

I find real crime interesting because it helps me understand the people and the motives behind their darker actions, Christensen said. I’m also someone who likes to analyze people and situations, so I appreciate that aspect of them.

Kendal Runels, a junior in psychology, explained how her enduring interest in crime and mental health drew her to real crime shows.

I’ve always grown up interested in crime and what makes others want to hurt others, Runels said. I’ve always been passionate about mental health, so I really want to try to figure out what makes people want to hurt other people.

Caitlyn Shipley, a senior in early childhood education, spoke about how the storytelling aspect of real crime shows that this is what she finds most interesting.

I like real crime because it’s like a story, Shipley said. There are twists and turns and I find it fascinating to listen to how the police work is done.

Guyll later explained that real criminal entertainment wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

I’m pretty confident that if you go back you’ll still find sensational journalism, yellow journalism, tabloids where they post the worst crimes they can find and they point it out, Guyll said. So I think the story shows that was common so far and I think because it relates to the fundamental human factors that connect to our interests quite naturally, as long as there is a way of profit within it, I see no reason why it will go away.