Hollywood actor seeks Australian superstar for skills

From today, Australians will have the chance to win the sweetest price, a full year’s salary, valued at $ 89,003[1], by entering australia Skills superstar. Participants should research their best skills on SEARCH career advice and submit a video showing how their sickest skills could launch a career or turn a passion into a profession.

Jon Heder, who is best known for his starring role in the 2004 comedy Napoleon Dynamite and appearing in films including Like paradise, Blade of glory and Bench heaters, encourages Australians to identify their best skills and become australia Skills Superstar.

“Discovering your best skills has never been more important when trying to advance your career or pursue a passion. For me, I’ve always loved dancing, and my dancing skills helped me land the role of Napoleon Dynamite and launch my acting career.

“In my role as the Senior Vice President and Chief Skills Officer of SEEK, I am delighted to help Australians recognize their best skills. From nunchuck skills to bow hunting skills, SEEK offers a salary of one year to the person who can work his skills hardest. Who knows, you might stumble upon how your best skills might launch a career or turn a passion into a profession … Like being a Liger Tamer, ” Heder said.

The competition finalist will be interviewed by Jon Heder and Kirsty-Anne Ferguson, maintenance expert and world-renowned entrepreneur, before being crowned australia Skills Superstar.

“In AustraliaWe have seen an accelerating change in the role of everyday skills when it comes to applying for a new job. Employers are drawn to candidates who have not only the experience, but also the day-to-day skills that will allow them to be successful in a position. These skills develop throughout your life in the way you approach tasks. I call it your ‘how’, in other words, how you communicate or how adaptable or resilient you are.

“As we continue to work remotely, we will see more technological advancements in the way employers seek and assess talent. We are already seeing video interviews becoming the norm., which can be intimidating for some candidates. australia Skills Superstar is an exciting way to help Australians identify their everyday skills so they can showcase them in their next job interview. ” Ferguson said.

According to a SEEK study, 2 in 5 Australians (40%) are currently looking for a career change – whether it’s a new job, a progression in their current role or a change of industry. However, when it comes to selling their skills for a new job or a change of industry, almost half (47%) of Australian job seekers lack self-confidence, fear of sounding like ” show-off ”being the main reason.

Responsible for strategy and customer analysis of SEEK, Elyssia Clark noted, “We will continue to see many Australians change and explore new roles and industries throughout their careers. Employers are now looking for candidates who may not have the exact experience, but who have shown how their day-to-day skills would make them the perfect fit for this role. Our latest research shows that over half (58%) of employers would hire someone without the right experience if they had the right skills.“

Entries for australia Skills Superstar open Monday, September 13 and closed at 11:59 p.m. Sunday September 26. The finalist will be selected and will undergo a video interview with Jon Heder and Kirsty anne ferguson before being crowned australia Skills Superstar. Soft!

About SEARCH

SEEK is a diverse group of companies, comprised of a strong portfolio of online employment, educational, business and volunteer companies. SEEK has a global presence (including Australia, New Zealand, Minside China, Hong Kong, South East Asia, Brazil and Mexico), with exposure to over 2.9 billion people and around 27% of global GDP. SEEK makes a positive contribution to the lives of people around the world. SEEK is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, where it is among the top 100 companies. In 2021, SEEK was recognized as the overall winner of the AFR BOSS Best Places to Work awards and also won the award for the best place to work in the tech industry.

