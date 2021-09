Hollywood-style EastEnders star now makes secret return to BBC soap opera

A former EastEnders star who left for Hollywood and has since starred in the blockbusters Captain Marvel, Pacific Rim and Warcraft is set to make a “surprise comeback” in the Walford soap opera. Absent since 2019, after his initial departure in 2009, actor Robert Kazinsky, who plays Sean Slater, is expected to return to the series later this year. News broke this weekend after Kazinsky, 37, was spotted and pictured arriving on the Albert Square set. READ MORE: Jake Wood posts old commercial he performed in as a teenager and fans say he looks like a music legend According to the Daily Star on Sunday, images show the movie star arriving on the set in Elstree, Hertfordshire, suggesting a comeback is imminent and already being filmed. More interestingly, Sean was recently mentioned in the soap opera when his mother, Jean Slater, went to visit him.



He last appeared on the show in 2019, but only for a month, leaving shortly after his big arrival. In addition to the rumors surrounding Sean, his onscreen sister Stacey Slater is also set to return after going to jail for a crime she didn't commit, a clever storyline giving actor Lacey Turner time to go on maternity leave for her second child. A source said The Daily Sunday Star: "Rob is back after two years away.





(Image: BBC)

“The producers have done everything possible to remain silent. Only selected people have been informed of what is going on.” They added, “The return of a big name like Rob shows how much he enjoys being a part of the show.” Sean first arrived on the series in 2006, but left in 2009 to pursue a career in film and made a few big budget appearances, including a key role in Pacific Rim in 2013 alongside Idris Elba and by Charlie Hunnam. Want the latest London news delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our personalized newsletters here .

