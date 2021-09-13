From where you recognize the actors

HBO Max Scenes from a wedding, adapted from the Swedish classic of the same name by Ingmar Bergmans 1973, stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac as a married couple on the verge of divorce. Written, directed and produced by Hagai Levi (In Treatment, Our Boys, The Affair), the show examines many of the same themes around love, monogamy, marriage and divorce as the original but from a contemporary perspective.

The series is part of the lineup of new movies and TV shows to be released on HBO Max in September 2021, and headliners Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac will no doubt draw viewers to Scenes from a wedding. These two appeared in iconic movie roles throughout the 2000s, and they’re arguably two of Hollywood’s biggest stars right now. But the cast also includes other familiar faces in supporting roles.





While Chastain and Isaac once played a married couple in the 2014 crime drama One of the most violent years Scenes from a wedding This is the first time audiences will see them perform on a small screen and the first time they will see Chastain on television since she began her career in the early 2000s. Viewers also recognize the faces of several supporting cast members from other popular television shows. Here is a line-up of the Scenes from a wedding actors, who they play in the original HBO Max limited series, and where you’ve already seen the actors.

Jessica Chastain as Mira

Movie critics and fans began to really notice the talented Jessica Chastain in 2011, when she starred as Ms. OBrien in Terrence Malicks. The tree of life, and, a year later, she earned an Oscar nomination for her role as CIA agent Maya in Dark zero thirty. Audiences will also recognize Chastain for his appearance in two blockbuster sci-fi films like Christopher Nolan’s.Interstellar and The Martian as well as indie passion projects like Ava and The woman walks in front. Chastain is known for choosing roles that allow her to play strong female characters, as in Miss Sloane and Molly game and as the main character in the upcoming 2021 biopic, Tammy Faye’s eyes. In Scenes from a wedding, Chastain continues this trend as Mira, a confident and successful tech executive who is unhappy with her marriage to Jonathan (Oscar Isaac).

Oscar Isaac as Jonathan

Oscar Isaac was recognized for his role as the main character in the critically acclaimed film, Inside Llewyn Davis followed by Ex Machina in 2014. Since then, Issac has appeared in blockbusters such as the Star wars sequel trilogy and X-Men: Apocalypse and Hollywood can’t seem to get enough of the actor. In addition to Scenes from a wedding, Isaac’s latest feature, The card counterreleased in September 2021. Fans will continue to see it a lot more, as Isaac is set to star in several upcoming features including Dune, Metal Gear Solid, and Moon knight. In Scenes of a wedding,Isaac plays Jonathan, a college and philosophy professor who desperately tries to make his marriage to Mira (Jessica Chastain) work, for better or for worse.

Lily Jane as Ava

In Scenes from a weddinge, Lily Jane stars as Mira and Jonathan’s young daughter who is caught between her parents’ battle to save or destroy their marriage. Jane made her acting debut in a short film in 2020. So far in 2021, she has also starred in the TV movie Sand Dollar Cove, and she has several other series and films currently in production, so audiences can expect to see more of the young aspiring actor in the future.

Scenes from a wedding support casting

Nicole Beharie as Kate – Béharie starred in Miss Juneteenthlike Turquoise Jones, which premiered at critically acclaimed Sundance. The actor has also appeared in several television shows including, most recently, the limited series HuluSmall fires everywhere and Black mirror on Netflix. Fans may also recognize Beharie as the main character Abbie Mills in Sleepy Hollow. In Scenes from a wedding, Beharie stars alongside Corry Stoll as his wife, Kate, in the first episode.

Corrie Stoll as Peter – Fans will likely recognize Corrie Stoll for her role as Congressman Russo in Card castle, for which the actor won a Golden Globe nomination. Stoll also recently joined the cast of Showtimes.Billions, and audiences can see the actor on the big screen in The Sopranos Prequel,The many saints of Newark. Stoll is alsoslated to star in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake ofWest Side Story. In the first episode of Scenes from a wedding, Peter and Kate’s marital problems escalate over dinner at Mira and Jonathan’s.

Sunita Mani as an interviewer – Mani played Arthie in the hit Netflix series GLOW. Mani’s recent feature film work includes Save yourself!and the Welcome to Blum House romantic thriller, Evil eye on Amazon Prime. Mani stars as a graduate research student who questions Mira and Jonathan about the couple’s seemingly happy marriage in Scenes from a wedding.

Tovah Feldshuh – Feldshuh is an award-winning actress who has appeared on television in shows like The Walking Dead, Crazy Ex-girlfriend, and Of flesh and bones, and in feature films, including, Kissing Jessica SteinandA walk on the moon. Feldshuh plays a supporting role in the first episode of Scenes from a wedding, “Innocence and panic.”

Shirley Rumierk as Dr Ullman -Rumierk is known for her roles in several TV shows, most notably playing Autumn Cox in Manifesto,Vanessa Suarez inTo augment, and Yolanda Carrion in Teenage Bounty Hunters. Rumierk also appeared on the big screen in the film, Collateral beauty starring Will Smith, where she starred alongside Michael Pena as his wife.

Maury Ginsberg as Arye – Ginsberg has appeared in supporting roles in film and television for decades, but audiences will likely recognize him from his most recent work as Steven Benowitz in Jessica jones and Simon White in Manifest. Ginsberg portrayed Arye in the last episode of Scenes from a wedding.

