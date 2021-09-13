Entertainment
Nadine Coyle awaits visit from the spirit of Sarah Harding | Entertainment
Nadine Coyle wants the spirit of the late Sarah Harding to “visit” her.
The “Insatiable” singer admitted that she hasn’t stopped thinking about her bandmate Girls Aloud since she passed away from cancer last weekend and even though she knows her friend isn’t. more alive, she hopes that she will always have the chance to feel his presence again. ultimately.
Beside a series of photos of them together, Nadine wrote on Instagram: “A week without you !! I think about you all day and try to imagine how your new trip is. come and visit me anytime.
“I know a lot of people will want some time for Sarah’s spirit so that I can wait my turn. I hope you now know how much you are loved and how you impacted so many lives. by being wholeheartedly yourself.
“Always an inspiration, always a shining light & always my friend !! (sic)”
Nadine previously admitted that she was “absolutely devastated” by Sarah’s death.
She wrote on Instagram last week: “I am absolutely devastated !! I can’t think of any words that could express how I feel for this girl and what she means to me !! I know a lot of between you will feel this way. For now I send you so much love !!! (sic) “
Nadine and Sarah’s companion, Nicola Roberts, thinks she has already seen a sign from her friend since her death.
In a touching tribute to the blonde beauty, she wrote: “I am absolutely devastated and I cannot accept that this day has come. My heart hurts and all day long everything we have been through together has me. mind turned.
“Especially the last year since her diagnosis, as difficult as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart.
“There is so much to say and at first it felt personal to put it here, then I remembered there were so many other people mourning her too.
“A part of me or us is no longer there and it is unthinkable, painful and totally cruel. She would have loved your messages today.
“Electric girl, you made us. You gave everything and always with a smile.
“A white butterfly walked past my window this morning before I knew it, it must have been you.”
