‘SNL’ Hosts Rudolph, Chappelle Wins Guest Actor Emmy Honors





LOS ANGELES – Claire Foy, Courtney B. Vance, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle won guest actor Emmys at Sunday’s Creative Arts Awards. On the drama side, Foy was honored for The Crown and her retaliation for Queen Elizabeth II, the role that earned her a lead actress Emmy in 2018. Vance won for her role in Lovecraft Country, which was later canceled. a season. Rudolph and Chappelle have won guest trophies in a comedy series as hosts of Saturday Night Live. For Rudolph it was a repeat of his victory in the category last year, also for SNL. In the short comedy or drama series, the winners were JB Smoove for Mapleworth Murders and Keke Palmer for Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors. All of the awards, except the one won by Foy, went to black actors. While this seemed to signal a trend of diversity for this year’s Emmys, the guest actor awards have proven to be more inclusive than top acting honors in recent years. The Creative Arts Awards were presented in non-televised weekend ceremonies that will be part of a special Saturday on FXX. The awards are precursors to the main Emmy show airing Sunday, September 19 on CBS, with Cedric the Entertainer as the host. Emmanuel Acho, executive producer of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, which won the award for a short non-fiction or reality series, wore a costume bearing the names of black men and women killed by police. The Queen’s Gambit, a coming-of-age story set in the world of chess championships, emerged with nine Creative Arts awards including Best Casting, Cinematography, and Music Composition for a Limited Series or anthology. The Mandalorian, a live-action series set in the Star Wars universe, was in second place (tied with Saturday Night Live) with seven awards. It’s up for Best Drama Series honors next weekend, while The Queen’s Gambit is one of the top contenders for the limited series. Streaming services have dominated the award tally so far, with Netflix leading the way with 34 accolades, followed by Disney + with 13 and HBO Max combined with cable channel HBO at 10. Other weekend winners included Dolly Let’s Go Christmas on the Square for Best TV Movie; Lateef Crowder for Best Stunt Performance and Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator, both for The Mandalorian; the Carpool Karaoke: The Series produced by James Corden, for Best Short Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

