Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have resumed filming from Laal Singh Chaddha in Bombay. After packing portions together last year, the two reunited for a quilting shoot in Andheri.

While Aamir likes to keep her shoots watched, this time their shoot photos were clicked by paparazzi. Aamir and Kareena were seen dressed in casual outfits, chatting ahead of the shoot. For the shoot, Aamir donned her turbaned look, while Kareena wore hospital clothes. This is the first shoot that Kareena has resumed welcoming her second son, Jeh Ali Khan.

The Forrest Gump remake has been in the works for almost two years. A few months ago, Aamir shot a few portions in Ladakh. The film is currently scheduled for Christmas 2021.

