Bollywood GHOSTBUSTERS – Rediff.com Movies





Bhoot the police takes ghosts even if Saif Ali Khan doesn’t believe it. Interestingly, he’s a character Bollywood seems to love. So we’ve had Ghostbusters – and they come in all sizes, shapes, and names – in most horror movies! Joginder Tuteja take a look at the ghost hunters who made a good impression. Rekha, Bhoot As a lady who identifies the presence of a bhoo as soon as she walks into a house, Rekha is quite convincing in the Ram Gopal Varma movie Bhoot. Ajay Devgn was terrified of what was happening to his wife Urmila Matondkar, and it was up to Rekha to uncover all the secrets. Pankaj Tripathi, Street Pankaj Tripathi plays a man who knew a secret or two, thanks to the books he owned, on the bhoo in the village that everyone called Stree. Ultimately, he helped solve the Stree issue for Rajkummar Rao and his friends. Ashutosh Rana, Raaz When Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea found themselves in a haunted house, it was Ashutosh Rana, playing the role of a teacher, who came to their rescue. This Vikram Bhatt film was a surprise box office blockbuster. Bipasha benefited the most, but he also helped Ashutosh who continued to work with the Bhatts. Sharman Joshi, 1920: London It was a turn no one had seen coming. To be a savior who tried to help Meerra Chopra protect herself from ‘bhatakti atma‘, it was Sharman Joshi’s times face who gave 1920: London a formidable interval point. The movie worked in chunks and it was good to see Sharman, usually seen in a comedic avatar, getting mean here. Mohan Kapoor, Creature As an educated man who knows a thing or two about ghosts and spirits, Mohan Kapoor has been pretty convincing in these kinds of characters. At Vikram Bhatt Creature, with Bipasha again, Mohan Kapoor did well in proposing a good reasoning to identify the genesis of the creature, then to escape from it. Rahul Dev, Shaapit Vikram Bhatt is a master of the horror genre. In Shaapit, he cast Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal (they eventually got married). Rahul Dev was roped to chase away evil spirits, and he was seen in a cool, low-key avatar as a teacher, who spoke less and delivered more. Sanjay Sharma, Haunted Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted is the only blockbuster movie that Mahakshay Chakraborty was involved in (by the way, he changed his name from Mimoh here). The film featured Sanjay Sharma as the man who knew how to rid the haunted house of spirits. Zakir Hussein, crazy Ram Gopal Varma has directed a number of horror films and one of his surprise hits has been Phoonk who just had a raven photo on the poster. The actor, who knew how to take care of that ‘idiot‘was Zakir Hussain, who had tantric capabilities. Bipasha Basu, Rakht Bipasha played a medium in Rakht. After Raazsuccessful, she made a number of films in this genre. In the ensemble film (Sanjay Dutt, Dino Morea, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Arora and Neha Dhupia) directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, she played a woman who could read the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/movies/report/bollywoods-ghostbusters/20210913.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos