Priyanka Chopra on Reviews Suggesting She “Didn’t Tell the Truth” in Unfinished: “You Wanted Gossip in My Book” | Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra caught everyone’s attention with her Unfinished memoir. As the actor shed light on her journey, from her childhood in India and the United States, from Miss India to Miss World and becoming a Hollywood star, she chose not to drop the names. When the actor was recently asked if she was tempted to reveal the identities of the people in the book, she denied it, adding that her book is about her and not about the others. Speaking at a literary festival, Priyanka said, “This is no one else’s story but mine. It’s written Priyanka’s Memoir, so my story. It is really very funny. I read a few reviews that said “oh she wasn’t she didn’t tell the truth about things like that.” I was like, oh so basically you wanted some gossip bragging in my book. You wanted it to be revealing. I am not Stardust. That’s the thing, I’m really thankful that my book is a no. 1 bestseller in the world without it being salacious because I do not answer that, I am not that person. I believe in grace. And a lot of the media doesn’t, she said. Without revealing any names, Priyanka opened up about a few unfortunate incidents she experienced early in her Bollywood career. Among the many incidents she spoke about, one involved a director asking her to get breast work and other cosmetic enhancements while she was still starting out as an actress. Also read: Priyanka Chopra found in Nick Jonas a “cheerleader” for life: “Amazing how he adapts to my achievements” According to The Independent, Priyanka wrote: After a few minutes of small talk, the director / producer told me to get up and twirl for him. I did. He looked at me long and hard, assessing me, then suggested that I do a breast job, fix my jaw, and add some more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, my proportions would have to be fixed, and he knew an excellent doctor in LA that he could send me. My manager at the time agreed with the evaluation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-on-reviews-suggesting-she-didn-t-speak-the-truth-in-unfinished-you-wanted-gossip-in-my-book-101631465405757.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos