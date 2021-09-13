Entertainment
Bradley Cooper to Brad Pitt, many Hollywood stars show up at the game
While fans recently enjoyed Daniil Medvedev’s incredible victory over Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open Mens final, several celebrities also watched the match live. Many Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper and others were spotted at the event enjoying the thrilling finals.
Even five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova, who is an excellent tennis player, attended the match and was seen enjoying it.
2021 US Open men’s final dotted with Hollywood celebrities
The 2021 US Open Mens final saw many popular celebrities who marked their presence at the match and enjoyed the thrilling match between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic. Popular actor, Bradley Cooper, best known for his role in the Hangover series, was seen enjoying the game with Brad Pitt sitting next to him. Even the famous actor of The vampire diary, Paul Wesley, was seen watching the game and clicking on player photos during the game. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted wearing a mask and sitting with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone.
The Night at the museumstar Ben Stiller also graced the event with his presence, and even Rami Malek, the Bohemian Rhapsody the actor was spotted among the audience. The30 Rockactor, Alec Baldwin, who was also recognized for his appearance on the TV sitcom,FRIENDS, was seen in the men’s US Open final. Famous director and actor Spike Lee was also seen having fun watching the final at the stadium. Other popular celebrities who have been seen at the game include Lupita Nyong’o, Mariska Hargitay and TV personality Gayle King, former No.1 Rod Laver, Christine Taylor, and more.
Many celebrities did not attend the game but congratulated US Open Mens winner Daniil Medvedev via social media. Rod Laver took to his Twitter account and called Medvedev’s performance “simply breathtaking”. He further said how special winning the first Grand Slam title was always and doing it against a champion like Novak Djokovic was something else. On the other hand, Billie Jean King congratulated the winner and explained how he performed spectacularly. Even Andy Roddick praised the winner for his flawless match strategy and added that he deserved the win. He even added how fun it was to watch the game.
Simply breathtaking Daniil Medvedev, you arrested one of the greats tonight. Winning your first Grand Slam title is always special, doing it against a champion like Novak Djokovic is something else. Courage Novak, the quest continues. Best wishes,
Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2021
Flawless match strategy by Medvedev. He deserved the victory today. We have yet to recognize how phenomenal Novak was this year (and for 15 years) was to watch. Congratulations to both of you !!
andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 12, 2021
IMAGE: AP
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/hollywood-news/us-open-mens-final-bradley-cooper-to-brad-pitt-many-hollywood-stars-turn-up-at-the-game.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]