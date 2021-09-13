Bradley Cooper to Brad Pitt, many Hollywood stars show up at the game

While fans recently enjoyed Daniil Medvedev’s incredible victory over Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open Mens final, several celebrities also watched the match live. Many Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper and others were spotted at the event enjoying the thrilling finals.

Even five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova, who is an excellent tennis player, attended the match and was seen enjoying it.

2021 US Open men’s final dotted with Hollywood celebrities

The 2021 US Open Mens final saw many popular celebrities who marked their presence at the match and enjoyed the thrilling match between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic. Popular actor, Bradley Cooper, best known for his role in the Hangover series, was seen enjoying the game with Brad Pitt sitting next to him. Even the famous actor of The vampire diary, Paul Wesley, was seen watching the game and clicking on player photos during the game. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted wearing a mask and sitting with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

The Night at the museumstar Ben Stiller also graced the event with his presence, and even Rami Malek, the Bohemian Rhapsody the actor was spotted among the audience. The30 Rockactor, Alec Baldwin, who was also recognized for his appearance on the TV sitcom,FRIENDS, was seen in the men’s US Open final. Famous director and actor Spike Lee was also seen having fun watching the final at the stadium. Other popular celebrities who have been seen at the game include Lupita Nyong’o, Mariska Hargitay and TV personality Gayle King, former No.1 Rod Laver, Christine Taylor, and more.

Many celebrities did not attend the game but congratulated US Open Mens winner Daniil Medvedev via social media. Rod Laver took to his Twitter account and called Medvedev’s performance “simply breathtaking”. He further said how special winning the first Grand Slam title was always and doing it against a champion like Novak Djokovic was something else. On the other hand, Billie Jean King congratulated the winner and explained how he performed spectacularly. Even Andy Roddick praised the winner for his flawless match strategy and added that he deserved the win. He even added how fun it was to watch the game.

Simply breathtaking Daniil Medvedev, you arrested one of the greats tonight. Winning your first Grand Slam title is always special, doing it against a champion like Novak Djokovic is something else. Courage Novak, the quest continues. Best wishes, Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2021

Flawless match strategy by Medvedev. He deserved the victory today. We have yet to recognize how phenomenal Novak was this year (and for 15 years) was to watch. Congratulations to both of you !! andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 12, 2021

IMAGE: AP