Abhimanyu Dassani gives insight into his martial arts training: Bollywood News





Astonishing audiences with his breathtaking martial arts skills time and time again, Abhimanyu Dassani has carved out his place among the fittest stars in Bollywood. Trained in martial arts, Abhimanyu often impresses internet users with his chiseled physique and toned abs. Once again offering a glimpse into his hardcore training, Abhimanyu shared the video on his Instagram reels saying, “My team reunion a bit.” Make a supercharged debut with his impressive action avatar in Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Abhimanyu Dassani has received international accolades for his hard-hitting performance. Opting for an unconventional start, Abhimanyu caught the public’s attention by creating his own brand. With an interesting lineup of upcoming films to his credit, Abhimanyu shows off the various facets of his versatility, delivering entertaining characters with dance, action and romance. Looking forward to his next neighbor Nikamma, Abhimanyu exhibited his talents for action and dance which aroused the enthusiasm of the public. Getting into comedy with your family drama Aankh Micholi, the young actor shares the screen with some of the industry’s most renowned and respected artists, whose first poster has received a warm welcome. Eager to witness a radically different aspect of his personality in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, the audience is enthusiastic about the romantic comedy. With nearly three releases to come this year, Abhimanyu Dassani has established himself as one of the most promising actors of the generation and his unique and interesting choices pave the way for him as the “Ideal Massy Star” that we need. ! READ ALSO: Abhimanyu Dassani Motivates Everyone To Overcome Insecurities To Achieve Their Goals BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

