Claire Foy, Dave Chappelle Win Guest Actor, Actress Emmys – The Hollywood Reporter





Courtney B. Vance, Claire Foy, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle are the winners of the Guest Acting Emmy Awards in 2021, all winning trophies at Sunday night’s Creative Arts Emmy. Courtney B. Vance won Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Lovecraft Country. He was nominated against Charles Dance (The crown), Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian) and Timothée Olyphant (The Mandalorian). In his speech, Vance thanked showrunner Misha Green, HBO, her cast and crew, and wife Angela Bassett and their children, before taking a moment to greet co-star Michael K. Williams, who died last week. “Misha said it best, Michael did it all with all his open heart, with his infinite mind and way too much style,” said Vance. “May he rest in power and may we all honor his immense legacy by being a little more in love, a little more endless in thought and a little more swagger in life.” “ Behind the scenes, Vance continued to talk about his relationship with Williams, telling the press room that the two had finally met in recent years after years of following each other’s work. “We were excited to share the same platform and couldn’t wait to get off the stage so we could hug and say how much we love each other,” said Vance. “The idea that soon after, we would play brothers in Lovecraft Country – It is his. We were brothers, I died on that show and we said goodbye so it’s too painful to really think about it. I honor her just as best I can. Claire Foy won guest actress in a drama series for her brief return to The crown as Queen Elizabeth in season four, having played the monarch for the first two seasons. She had already won for the performance in the main actress category in 2018. Foy was nominated alongside Sophie Okonedo (ratchet), Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale), McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Phylicia Rashad (It’s us). The actress was not present at the ceremony and did not appear virtually; presenters Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn accepted on his behalf. Dave Chappelle won for his accommodation stay Saturday Night Live, defeating Daniel Kaluuya (SNL), Dan Lévy (SNL), Alec Baldwin (SNL) and Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky method). He was also not present at the ceremony and did not appear virtually; presenter Nicole Byer agreed on his behalf. Maya Rudolph also won for hosting SNL and her award was her second Emmy of the day and her fourth: she won earlier Sunday for her voice work on Big mouth. In the guest actress category, she faced Yvette Nicole Brown (A black lady sketch show), Issa Rae (A black lady sketch show), Jane Adams (Hacks), Kristen Wiig (SNL) and Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List). She won in the same category last year for playing Kamala Harris. With this year’s victory, Rudolph becomes the third black woman to win consecutive Emmys. Rudolph delivered his speech via video, saying, “It’s so nice to be home with my family celebrating, and I’m grateful to win an Emmy for something I love so much.” She also thanked her parents for letting her express herself and giving her so much love growing up, which also passed it on to her children, with “a family that supports what I do and sees that mom loves what she does. “ This year’s Creative Arts Ceremony took place in person in three separate ceremonies this weekend. Amid the pandemic, the awards were presented in front of a limited audience (tested and vaccinated) in a tent on the LA Live event deck, behind the traditional Emmy venue, the Microsoft Theater.

