Jasmin Bhasin is getting ready for Bollywood? Said, If I get a movie featuring Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.





TV beauty Jasmin Bhasin has been enjoying new fame since her stint on Bigg Boss 14. It also began her romantic journey with her best friend Aly Goni. But among all of this, is the actress gearing up for her Bollywood debut? His plan includes a movie starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together! Read on for more details. As most know, bringing SRK and Salman together is something only rare directors can do. The most wanted scenario will happen with the crossing of Tiger and Pathan. But Jasmin dreams of being part of their exclusive union on the screen. Jasmin Bhasin told SpotboyE: There are so many people I would love to work with. If I had to make a movie that included Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, it would be like a dream team. Jasmin Bhasin also shared her favorite genres when it comes to movies. She added, I am a diehard romantic so I love to watch romantic movies. I also like to look at biographies. The only genre I don’t like to watch is horror. But not that, the actress has also motivated the aspiring actors who admire her. Feed your dreams and also have the courage to make your dream come true. Don’t let anyone tell you that this is what you can do and it is what you cannot do. There can be failures in life, but those failures will only make you stronger, make you believe in yourself, and make you enjoy your success even more. Always remember that you are the strongest, that you can do everything on your own and that no one can stop you, concluded Jasmin Bhasin. A movie with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Jasmin would you like to see it? Must read: Antims Vighnaharta Song Ft. Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan on Hows The Hype? : Blockbuster or Lackluster? Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

